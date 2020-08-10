Spoiler: Randy Orton to destroy another WWE legend on Raw

The similar tactics have worked for The Viper, very well in the recent months as he’s set to main-event Summerslam 2020. Starting from the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at Backlash, he’s taken out WWE Hall of Famer Edge, his buddy Christian and the World’s Largest Athlete, Big Show. One more could soon join the list of victims hunted by WWE’s resident serpent and that’s Ric Flair.

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw has a headliner where Randy Orton will face Kevin Owens in a singles match. WWE.com has been indicating the alliance of Orton and Ric Flair to go strong while promoting the match.

“When Ric Flair tried to tell Kevin Owens to be more like Randy Orton, KO caught the two-time WWE Hall of Famer off-guard by challenging The Viper to a match this Monday instead. Now that he’s in The Legend Killer’s line of sight, will Owens be able to drop The Apex Predator, or will Orton’s path of rampage roll on as he heads toward his WWE Championship Match with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam?”

But the reality could be very different as per the latest reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter that states the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair will be accompanying his former Evolution member to the ring for a segment. He’s been asking to manage Orton against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam but didn’t get any proper response, yet.

WWE wants to write Ric Flair off Raw programming, shortly and the backstage plan is to break their alliance where The Legend Killer would destroy The Nature Boy. It’s likely happening, this week as it sends a message to the reigning WWE Champion on how sadistic his opponent could be.

Bryan Alvarez of The Observer previously noted that “they’re making it abundantly clear that at some point Randy is killing Ric Flair.” It must happen to escalate the feud between Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Edge that is yet to culminate. Plus, Flair wanted to get involved in physical capacity in a WWE ring during this ongoing stint which would also be fulfilled.

This would also mark WWE’s Apex Predator destroying another Legend during his current run while moving into the scheduled match at Summerslam. Rumours are rampant that Orton might be becoming a 14-time world champion at the biggest party of the summer and the groundworks of the future title run would be done, perfectly on Raw.