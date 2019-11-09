Spoilers for next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw

This is not the first time that they will be airing an episode of the flagship show in a taped format. Several times in the past, they were forced to broadcast the show in a delayed format due to the time zone differences.

But this time around, they did not reserve any secondary show-taping during this trip on Monday and in fact concluded both SmackDown and Raw on the same night within a gap of just a few hours. With that being said, check out the spoilers from the show organized by the red brand for next week, (credit to wrestlingINC.com for the updates)

*Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler came out to call the show. Dio Maddin was not there as he suffered an attack by The Beast Brock Lesnar, last week.

*WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane retained their titles against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair which was the opening match of RAW. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler was sitting at ringside during the match. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley attacked Baszler at one point. Asuka took advantage of the distraction and rolled up Becky for the three-count. Bayley also attacked Becky once the match was over.

*Drew McIntyre defeated Sin Cara in a singles contest with total domination.

*R-Truth vs. The Singh Brothers in a Handicap Match happened next for Samir Singh's WWE 24/7 Title. It had a No Contest finish as The Singhs ran away backstage in the middle of the match and Truth continued chasing them.

*Seth Rollins came out amidst thunderous boos from the UK crowd. He talked about some Triple H and the WWE NXT crew invading Raw, last week. Rollins then issued a challenge to the best that the UK has to offer. Imperium faction from NXT UK appeared to a massive pop. WWE UK Champion WALTER accepted the challenge as the fans went completely crazy.

*Seth Rollins defeated WWE UK Champion WALTER in a non-title match via disqualification due to interference from Imperium. The Street Profits and Kevin Owens ran down to make the save and thereby set up an eight-man tag team match.

*Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and The Street Profits defeated Imperium in the eight-man tag team action. Montez Ford took an aerial route to take down WALTER and Aichner on the ground. He tore up part of the announce table which was the biggest spot of the match. Kevin Owens received the biggest pop from the audience.

*Andrade defeated Cedric Alexander in a singles matchup* Lana came out and revealed that she is pregnant! She revealed she was 9-weeks pregnant because Rusev got her pregnant. Rusev came out admitting that he’s a sex addict. Bobby Lashley also came out and the two hammered away at each other. Lashley stood tall and carried Lana to backstage. Fans booed throughout this segment.

*Rowan squashed a local enhancement talent. He was carrying something hidden under a towel but did not reveal the contents.

*RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeated Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews is a non-title contest.

*Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet and Randy Orton defeated The OC in the six-man tag team main event of the night. Carrillo received the pinfall win for his team. Tensions ran high between Ricochet and Orton teasing a future feud as Raw came to an end.