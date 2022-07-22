Summerslam 2022: Spoiler on TBA match featuring WWE Hall of Famer

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor recently joined The Judgment Day stable by kicking out the original leader, Edge. Balor alongside Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley brutally assaulted the former world champion causing him a “non-displaced orbital floor fracture.”

Then a set of vignettes started airing, showing a mystery man who is rumoured to be Edge. Fightful Select confirmed that these promos are indeed indications of the legendary superstar.

WWE is reportedly willing to insert Edge into the match card of SummerSlam 2022 and they only have one episode of Raw left to set things up. Hence, the TV return of the eleven-time world champion is expected to happen this coming Monday on Raw emanating from Madison Square Garden.

There is no confirmation on the upcoming happenings but WWFOldSchool reports that he is scheduled to be at SummerSlam 2022 to compete in a match. Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest is the likely tag team match lineup.

The Mysterios have been involved in a feud with Judgment Day ever since Edge is off TV. On WWE MSG Raw, Rey Mysterio will celebrate his 20th WWE anniversary and something big is reportedly planned around the segment.

A turn-on by Dominik Mysterio is expected at the expense of his father on that night. Judgment Day is also scheduled to take on the father-son duo in a tag team action. If needed, Edge may provide backup to the two babyfaces during his return.

Bryan Alvarez has also revealed on the latest session of Wrestling Observer Live that Edge is slated to make a return with his R-Rated Superstar gimmick rather than the most recent dark gimmick he has used.

Alvarez mentioned how the Rated-R merchandise is already being made as WWE wants to capitalize on the popularity of the superstar. It was also noted that Edge left Judgment Day as he didn’t want the faction to go in a supernatural direction.

Here is more from the source as Edge awaits to fully bask in his glory upon his 2022 summer return:

"I think the’ve already got Rated-R Superstar merch so I’m pretty sure that he’s returning as the Rated-R Superstar. Now what that means as a babyface [or as] a heel I don’t know.

"I don’t think he’s coming back to Judgment Day. Especially because he left Judgment Day. He left because he didn’t want to be invovled with anything spooky but then they haven’t done anything spooky [with Judgment Day]."