Title Match, Fatal-4-Way and more announced for revamped WWE NXT

By
NXT Womens Title Match announced for next week (image courtesy Twitter)
NXT Women's Title Match announced for next week (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, Sep 8: Next week’s WWE NXT will mark the return to live content for the brand with a supposed big revamp, as hyped in the teaser promos throughout the recently bygone episodes of NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. The wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell is likely to be the headliner segment of the evening while more matches for the night have been announced.

WWE NXT Women’s Championship will be on the line as Raquel Gonzalez defends against Franky Monet with Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea in the latter's corner.

This match was expected as Monet and Gonzalez had verbal exchanges for the past few weeks. Last night, Robert Stone rushed back from the office of NXT General Manager William Regal to inform Monet and Kamea that Monet was granted a title shot by Regal for next week when she goes one-on-one with the reigning champion.



Monet reacted to the title match opportunity and wrote, “[dizzy symbol emoji] I WANT IT ALL!!!! Next week I face @RaquelWWE in match for @WWENXT women’s championship! I know what I have to do… [skull & bones emoji] #WERALOCA”


The upcoming match marks the next title defence for Raquel Gonzalez who retained her title at NXT TakeOver 36 during the SummerSlam weekend against her former best buddy Dakota Kai. Monet will be competing for the first time in a title match in her NXT career.

Next week’s NXT show will also feature a huge Fatal-4-Way to determine the new Number-one Contender to the NXT Championship held by Samoa Joe for a future title match. NXT General Manager William Regal announced the match participants during an interview with McKenzie Mitchell and they are LA Knight, Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, and Kyle O’Reilly.



Samoa Joe won the NXT Championship for a record third time in his career at the bygone NXT TakeOver 36 event by defeating Karrion Kross. The next night all these Fatal-4-Way match participants had a confrontation with Joe demanding a future title shot and thereby setting up the upcoming contender’s match.

Former Raw roster member Mandy Rose will also be in action on next Wednesday’s NXT episode. Rose (with Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne) attacked Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter following their loss to the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions - Io Shirai and Zoey Stark to set up the match. Rose was also selling an injury by wearing a protective face mask following a kick by Sarray on last week’s NXT episode.



At a glance, the September 14 episode of NXT lineup stands as follows,

– Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell’s Wedding

– Mandy Rose vs. Kacy Catanzaro

– Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs. Franky Monet for the NXT Women’s Championship

– Pete Dunne vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. LA Knight vs. Kyle O’Reilly to determine the next challenger for the NXT Championship.
Read more about: wwe wwe nxt samoa joe
Story first published: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 15:26 [IST]
