Title Match, Fatal-4-Way and more announced for revamped WWE NXT

Bengaluru, Sep 8: Next week’s WWE NXT will mark the return to live content for the brand with a supposed big revamp, as hyped in the teaser promos throughout the recently bygone episodes of NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. The wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell is likely to be the headliner segment of the evening while more matches for the night have been announced.
WWE NXT Women’s Championship will be on the line as Raquel Gonzalez defends against Franky Monet with Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea in the latter's corner.
This match was expected as Monet and Gonzalez had verbal exchanges for the past few weeks. Last night, Robert Stone rushed back from the office of NXT General Manager William Regal to inform Monet and Kamea that Monet was granted a title shot by Regal for next week when she goes one-on-one with the reigning champion.
.@FrankyMonetWWE (w/ @RobertStoneWWE & @JessiKameaWWE) challenges @RaquelWWE for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle NEXT TUESDAY!— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 8, 2021
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/oZ8YblwI0c
💫 I WANT IT ALL!!!! Next week I face @RaquelWWE in match for @WWENXT women’s championship! I know what I have to do… ☠️ #WERALOCA pic.twitter.com/1YBV7va3XY— Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) September 8, 2021
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT THREAD ⤵️ @NXTCiampa vs. @LAKnightWWE vs. @KORcombat vs. @PeteDunneYxB (w/ @RidgeWWE) in a No. 1 Contender's #Fatal4Way Match to determine @SamoaJoe's next challenger for the #NXTTitle. pic.twitter.com/UydupHWqOu— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 8, 2021
We can hear the bells. 🔔 @indi_hartwell & @DexterLumis tie the knot NEXT TUESDAY on a very special, and emotional, edition of #WWENXT! @JohnnyGargano @CandiceLeRae @TheBethPhoenix— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 8, 2021
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/Y7pw9soquM
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.