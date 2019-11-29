Top 5 rumoured marquee matches for WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks – SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

One of the main reasons why Sasha Banks was inserted into SmackDown was to let this feud happen and culminate in a big way at Wrestlemania. Fans have always love to see these two feud on the main roster but WWE has never pushed this program in the past. Now that these two are the two prime faces of the blue brand, this match seems inevitable. It will be interesting to see which one of them turns babyface though when the time for the rivalry begins.

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns – Universal Championship Match

As reported earlier, the current plan for Wrestlemania 36 main event is to host "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The reigning champion is likely to remain undefeated till the grandest stage of them all whereas Roman has just started to receive the big push following his Survivor Series win for Team SmackDown. His status will grow stronger day by day and that eventually could lead up to this unique and fresh main-event match in Tampa, Florida.

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey – RAW Women’s Championship Match

Despite a longtime rivalry, the singles contest between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey has never happened. Now, the plan is to bring back the Rowdy one to the scene at the beginning of 2020. She may perhaps end up winning the women's Royal Rumble match and challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw women's title. It would be a perfect scenario where the ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet' comes back for revenge.

Brock Lesnar vs. Kevin Owens – WWE Championship Match

Usually Brock Lesnar is put against the prime babyface figures of the WWE roster during Wrestlemania every year. But. with Seth Rollins turning into a villain, Kevin Owens is slated to play the role of the face on Monday Night Raw. So, this match seems pretty much on the cards. The fans have wanted to see this match happening for a long time. With a good vs. evil scenario shaping up on the flagship show, it'd be a perfect time to finally set this match up for April 5th. (Unless WWE signs Tyson Fury to compete in a match against Lesnar)

CM Punk vs. Triple H

CM Punk returning to action at Wrestlemania 36 has become very predictable despite reports claiming that he is far away from signing a WWE deal. WWE officials are reportedly working to make this happen as early as possible. So, it still keeps the hope alive to see the Chicago-native perform at the biggest stage after seven long years.

Considering his past beef with Triple H, the head honcho of the WWE feel the Game is an automatic choice to be Punk's opponent. They have had interesting feuds over the years. They were supposed to take on each other at Wrestlemania 30 before CM Punk left. Coming back to competition, it would perfectly make sense that his career resumes from the same point where it ended back in 2014.