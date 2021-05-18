Two top Raw superstars reportedly injured at WWE Backlash

Bengaluru, May 18: WWE may have to deal with unwanted headaches of missing superstars at a time when they’re already having a lack of star power on Monday Night Raw. If the latest reports are true then two former world champions suffered injuries at Backlash and they’ve also subsequently been pulled off this week’s Raw.
The Miz reportedly suffered an injury during the Zombies Lumberjack Match against Damian Priest at WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. There’s no word on how bad the injury is as Wrestling Observer only informs that the two-time world champion suffered a knee injury during the loss to Priest.
There’s also no update available on whether The Miz will miss any significant ring time due to this injury, but WWE has very likely kept him off TV due to the alleged injury. On Raw, John Morrison, tag team partner of Miz lost in another Lumberjack Match to Priest with the ring surrounded by roster members.
Guys I feel great after last nights match....Promise. pic.twitter.com/xsrijnbARX— The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 17, 2021
The Monster Among Men was admittedly gearing up for a bodybuilding competition which could be related to the situation. He has not made any public social media comments since the WrestleMania Backlash Triple Threat, but he was spotted clutching his ribs, following the match.
