Update on Goldberg’s WWE status following Wrestlemania 36

WWE Universe did not expect to see him as the reigning champion en route to the 36th edition of the showcase of immortals. But WWE officials did foresee a money-match against Roman Reigns where the spear vs spear fantasy warfare was about to become a reality.

That match did not take place amid coronavirus pandemic as Roman Reigns pulled himself out of in-ring competitions. His body was immunocompromised due to earlier battle with Leukemia and he did not want to take risks.

As a result, Braun Strowman ended up being Goldberg’s new opponent who expectedly ended the latter’s title run. Moving forward, there’re speculations on the WWE status of The Myth.

A report from wrestleTALK suggested that we have seen the last of Goldberg in a long time as his deal with the WWE is over and he won’t be extending it, anymore. This is why Braun Strowman was able to pick up the Universal title from him. Here’s more on the former WCW franchise player courtesy of mandatory.com.

“It was noted that Goldberg had no intention of adding more dates to his deal, so it was clear that whoever replaced Roman Reigns in the match was leaving with the title. While it looks like Goldberg might not be looking to make any more appearances on his end, our source also noted that the “creative change” in Saudi Arabia might be a reason for WWE not rushing to get him back for more appearances either.”

Goldberg won the Universal Championship ending the undefeated streak of The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WWE Super Showdown. As noted by wrestlezone.com, Goldberg himself had some creative control over the match who wanted to pin the resident demon of the Smackdown roster since he believed kids consider him as a superhero. WWE also let this happen as they wanted Roman Reigns to become his next challenge and defeat him for the title at Wrestlemania main event.

It was a good idea in a creative perspective to ensure that Roman Reigns would not receive negative reactions in case he wins the title from Goldberg. (people were mad why a part-timer like Goldberg holds the title) But the whole plan backfired as Roman Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania 36. It was the right decision from his point of view as he has a family to take care.