Update on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s return to WWE Raw

We have confirmation about Braun Strowman's potential return to action at Royal Rumble against Brock Lesnar. Plus, we also received positive updates on the return of two Canadian best friends as well. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave an update about the status of Kevin Owens. And he disclosed the exact timespan of Owens' return to WWE Raw.

As per the veteran wrestling journalist, the Prizefighter will be okay to return in early 2019. He had to undergo surgery on both the knees which usually takes around six months to heal. The surgery was performed in the month of October which means he should be fit to compete by Wrestlemania. Here's the update from the source, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"According to the Wrestling Observer, Owens is set to be cleared by late February – early March 2019, which means he’ll be ready to return to WWE programming in-time for WrestleMania 35. However, WWE is expected to hold off on Owens’ return until after WrestleMania 35, most likely saving his return for the post-WrestleMania 35 edition of RAW."

However, the vignettes from this week's Raw claimed that Kevin Owens is coming back soon. A promo featuring him aired on the show which means the creative team has already started plans about his comeback and they could mostly target Wrestlemania season return for him. This is good news for the fans as one of the must-see superstars will be back in the scene perhaps after Royal Rumble. There is also a chance that KO will enter the prestigious battle royal as well.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn who tore his rotator cuffs earlier this year during his last match against Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank in June. And his estimated healing time was six to nine months which hints that he can return along with his bestie, Owens in early 2019.

Additionally, Sami Zayn gave an update on social media regarding his current status,

"During this time off, I've been working on becoming a better person and letting go of a lot of toxic elements that come with egotism & ambition. But I just watched that teaser for my return on Raw and remembered how good I am at pro wrestling. I actually forgot how great I am."

The above comments are proof that the 'underdog from the underground' character might be reincarnated on Raw. In that case, he will go back to possess a babyface persona. It was one of the most fan-favorite gimmicks in the WWE Universe and that will sure bring him success in the future.