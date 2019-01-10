McMahon and Triple H in disagreement over Wrestlemania title match

One of the main events of Wrestlemania 35 will be contested for the Universal Championship. WWE often chooses lineups for big occasions much earlier than the actual show. However, this time around there seems to be some disagreement between Triple H and Vince McMahon.

Reports from The Dirty Sheets claim that these two creative heads want different superstars to walk into Wrestlemania 35 with the Universal Championship. Vince wants Lesnar to drop the belt before April 7, while Triple H wants the Beast Incarnate to lose the title that very night. The decison is very crucial as it will have an impact on booking of storylines leading up to the match.

Here is more on what these two actually want, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"Vince McMahon wants Braun Strowman to walk into WrestleMania 35 as the Universal Champion (which means Vince wants him to defeat Brock Lesnar to win the Title) and have him drop the Title to Drew McIntyre. On the other hand, Triple H wants Brock Lesnar to walk into WrestleMania 35 as the Universal Champion and have Seth Rollins defeat him to win the Title."

The next time we see a Universal Championship match is at Royal Rumble PPV. Going by Vince McMahon's idea, a title change seems evident on that night. The challenger, Braun Strowman will become the new champion and that will affect the outcome of the Royal Rumble match, as well. Drew McIntyre will win the 30-man battle royal earn a title shot at Wrestlemania.

The Boss has high hopes in the Scottish Psychopath ever since he stepped foot in Monday Night Raw. So its unsurprising that he will go all out to give Drew McIntyre a spotlight at the 'show of shows'. Seth Rollins, on the other hand, is Triple H's guy from the very beginning of his WWE career. So Hunter is rooting for his disciple to get his second Wrestlemania main event.

Seth Rollins carried Monday Night Raw on his back for the whole of 2018. Nobody deserves a Universal Championship shot more than him. Fans would also be pleased to see The Architect dethrone The Beast from his reign. It would also be a tribute to Roman Reigns from a storyline perspective. The Big Dog may be present during this win to pass the baton. This seems a far better main event idea. Let's see which one WWE chooses, finally.