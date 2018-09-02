Why WWE brought back Trish Stratus & Booker T on Raw & Smackdown?

Trish Stratus was the first one to show up on WWE Raw in a segment against Elias. The Drifter was trying to deliver a concert for the Toronto crowd. As usual, he was focused more on insulting the fans of the city rather than entertaining them. Trish Stratus had heard enough of trash about her hometown. So she came out to defend the raucous crowd of Toronto, Ontario, Canada with a slap before leaving the ring.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com revealed the real reason why WWE brought back Trish Stratus on WWE Raw. First and foremost, the promotion wanted to give a pleasant surprise to the fans. Hence, they kept the appearance under wraps even from the superstars. Most of the locker room members were not aware of the seven-time champion was going to return on the show. Here’s what the source had to offer regarding this appearance,

“We'd been told by a couple of people backstage that Elias was going to get interrupted, but it was kept quiet even backstage that Trish Stratus would be the one interrupting him. This is a little different from The Shield's return last week because that was a complete surprise. Meanwhile, people knew Elias was getting interrupted, many just didn't know by who.”

A secondary reason was to add hype to announcement of Summerslam 2019 in Toronto, Canada. It was Monday Night when WWE.com confirmed the news that the biggest event of the summer was heading back to Canada in 2019. Trish’s appearance helped to get some more attention to it. Plus, we also saw some initial buildup for the upcoming matchup between Trish Stratus and Alexa Bliss.

Meanwhile, Booker T's appearance on Smackdown Live happened in a little bit different capacity. The same source confirmed that all the superstars knew about the presence of the WWE Hall of Famer. They also knew that he was going to join the New Day in their championship celebration in the opening segment of Tuesday night's show.

The five-time WCW champion is a regular name in the WWE TV as he appears in the PPV kick-off shows to analyze the fights on a constant basis. So it was not something new for the superstars to get to see him in the backstage. But WWE did present him in an entertaining way on Smackdown to make it worth the watch.