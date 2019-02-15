English

Will Daniel Bryan retain WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber?

By Raja
WWE Championship match for Elimination Chamber 2019 (image courtesy WWE.com)
Bengaluru, February 15: The Road to Wrestlemania will stopover once again on March 10 following Elimination Chamber 2019 as WWE Network will air Fastlane - the ultimate pay-per-view event before Wrestlemania 35.

A big question heading into that show is if we will see the current champions will continue their reigns till then. We may have received a big spoiler on the fate of WWE Championship courtesy of the booked main event match of Fastlane.

One of the main events will feature Daniel Bryan defending the title against two other opponents. It hints that the meanest heel on Smackdown roster will still be the champion following Elimination Chamber.

Cagesideseats.com revealed that WWE has already started advertising matches to sell out the Fastlane PPV and they say the potential main event of the night will be a triple threat match for the WWE Championship. The line up being doing the rounds is that Daniel Bryan will defend the belt against AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. Once again, the champ will have to fight against the odds stacked against him.

But he would have overcome the fear of competing in multi-person matches after going through the Elimination Chamber experience. As mentioned above, the wise champion will find a way to come out of the devastating steel structure with the championship still around his waist. It will be perhaps the biggest victory of his WWE title reign.

Very often, WWE starts to locally promote upcoming matches to sell the tickets, way before a pay-per-view event. The lineups remain the same when the real match card is out. The same should happen in this case as Daniel Bryan might be destined to continue his championship reign all the way till Wrestlemania 35.

Two more matches are being advertised for Fastlane PPV, without any spoilers, however. Bobby Lashley will face Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship, while Charlotte Flair will continue the feud with her nemesis, Becky Lynch.

It was not revealed which superstar will defend the mid-card title at Fastlane. Hence, the spoiler around the Elimination Chamber IC title match has not been leaked. But we can predict that there will be a certain Wrestlemania stipulation added to the women's division match. Becky Lynch will try to make it to Wrestlemania by all means and this upcoming match could hand her the needed ticket to the biggest event of the year.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 12:52 [IST]
