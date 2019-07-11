Will Kofi Kingston injury hamper WWE title match at Extreme Rules?

With just four days left for the PPV night, the title match for the most coveted possession in sports entertainment looks to be in jeopardy as per the recent reports. WrestlingINC.com was the first to report that WWE Champion Kofi Kingston got injured at the beginning of this past week's live event in Glens Falls, New York.

The Dreadlocked Dynamo of the WWE was originally supposed to feature in a match against Dolph Ziggler but he was in no condition to compete. So he stayed at ringside as Big E and Xavier Woods picked up a win over The B Team. WWE also confirmed that the original main event was canceled due to the champion's incompetent condition.

PWInsider.com followed up to inform the WWE Universe that the Ghanaian superstar is dealing with a back injury. There is not much information available on the severity of the issue. But the backstage feeling is that he will be good to go for Sunday's title defense against Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules.

The exact same thing was confirmed by Kofi Kingston too on this past Monday's live event where he addressed the WWE Universe with a promo. He also added that the injury originally occurred the night before this past weekend's WWE live event in Binghamton, New York, where he defeated Dolph Ziggler in the main event match.

WWE is also monitoring the champion's condition closely and hence decided to keep him off TV. He was not seen during Monday Night Raw but on Smackdown, there was only a backstage segment which was reserved for him. This was to avoid any sort of physical involvement on the show so that his back is healed in quick time.

These precautionary measures are likely to make the fighting champion fit for Extreme Rules PPV but WWE may not be converting the title match into a ladder match. It will not be safe for Kofi Kingston who will directly be heading into a match right from the injury. So the original one-on-one singles contest will be kept intact on the card.