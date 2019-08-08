Will Roman Reigns compete at WWE Summerslam 2019?

If the current reports are any true then there won't be any impromptu matchup, featuring The Big Dog on Summerslam night as well as the creative team have set out a long-term plan with his next opponent. The original plan was to book a match between Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan on Sunday night, but that has been frowned upon after what happened earlier this week on Smackdown Live.

Rowan and Daniel Bryan were revealed as the alleged attackers of Roman Reigns by the former Cruiserweight Champion, Buddy Murphy. Now PWInsider.com report that, WWE has dropped the singles contest from Summerslam match card as they didn't arrive at the conclusion that former Planet's Champion was behind the attacks.

"Originally, the Summerslam card was to have featured Roman Reigns against Daniel Bryan, but the word making the rounds at TV was that the bout will likely be dropped in order to let the current storyline play out," the source noted.

WWE may have done this intentionally as the biggest party of the summer already has 10-plus matches scheduled for the show which does not necessarily need Roman Reigns to be seen in competition. This would ensure that he enters the storyline with Daniel Bryan that will continue throughout the post-Summerslam season to create multiple main-event matches. So basically, it is a way for WWE to save the marquee feud for the future.

As reported earlier, Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns is being advertised for multiple live events once Summerslam is over. So the cross-brand rivalry is just waiting to kick-off. As of now, the big 'reveal' around the mystery attacker is still pending. We hope to learn more about this on the Summerslam show, itself.

Meanwhile, Daniel Bryan has denied any association of himself and Rowan in the recent attacks on Reigns, as claimed by Buddy Murphy. In a backstage interview, he said Rowan had “nothing to do with this” because he doesn’t know Buddy Murphy and doesn’t care about Roman Reigns, either. So, we'll have to wait till Sunday to see how the storyline plays out.