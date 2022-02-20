Wrestlemania 38: WWE confirm ‘Winner Take All’ and Raw Women’s Title match

Last night’s Elimination Chamber 2022 headliner saw Lesnar capture the WWE Title by defeating the former champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins, inside the Chamber structure.

Lashley never participated in the match as he was downed in a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb.

WWE Officials took Lashley out of the match as commentator Michael Cole announced that the All-Mighty will remain under Concussion test Protocols.

Lesnar, who was the last man to enter the Chamber match, went on a rampage eliminating all of his opponents with a F5.

After taking out Rollins, Riddle and AJ, The Beast planted Theory with a super F-5 from the top of a Chamber pod to secure the pin-fall win.

Lesnar has now become a 7-time WWE Champion (also a 3-time Universal Champion) in his professional wrestling career. Lashley won the title back at the Royal Rumble from Lesnar on January 29 and held the title for 21 days.

Roman Reigns retained his title over WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Elimination Chamber in the opener of Elimination Chamber and thus he is now confirmed to take on Brock Lesnar in a Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania 38.

WWE further announced that it will be a “Winner Take All” bout where the winner will come out of the Biggest Event of the Year as the combined WWE and Universal Heavyweight Champion.

In more news, Bianca Belair is headed to Wrestlemania 38 after she became the new number-one contender for the RAW Women’s Title by defeating Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., and Alexa Bliss in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Ripley eliminated Nikki first, Liv eliminated Doudrop, Bliss eliminated Liv, while Belair eliminated Ripley and then Bliss to win the match hosted inside the steel cage structure.

Later, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Lita to retain her title after it was confirmed that Belair will go to WrestleMania 38 to challenge Becky for the title in a match being billed as a clash of two former All-Women Wrestlemania main-event winners.

WWE WrestleMania 38 Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, Texas. Below is the updated card following 2022 Elimination Chamber PLE:

Winner Take All Match: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)