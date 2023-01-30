WrestleMania 39: Huge championship change pitched for WWE PLE

After arriving on the main roster following WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, GUNTHER tasted his first title match win by defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Title on the June 10, 2022 episode of SmackDown.

With the Imperium members, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci by his side, he has been trying to restore the prestige back to the current mid-card title that had once main-evented WrestleMania.

That being said, GUNTHER had defended the title on several occasions and had beaten top names like Braun Strowman or Sheamus during his 230 + day reign as champion.

Most notably, the rivalry with Sheamus (and his Brawling Brutes faction) and GUNTHER (and his Imperium faction) was one of the bests to be produced from Smackdown in 2022 that could be revived for the Showcase of Immortals.

According to the reports of Xero News, Sheamus has been pushing for the final match of a trilogy against GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39. This could mark a fitting end to the feud while a title change could also make The Irish Superstar a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

The main barrier for this match is that some of the WWE Officials feel that Drew McIntyre should be the one to end GUNTHER's reign at WrestleMania 39:

"Source says Sheamus has been pushing for his trilogy match with Gunther at WrestleMania, but it is currently undecided. Drew McIntyre is the other option WWE have spoke about for Gunther & the Intercontinental Championship.

"Source added - there are some internally pushing for Drew to dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania."

Sheamus and GUNTHER delivered one of the top critically-acclaimed matches of 2022 at Clash at the Castle premium live event on September 3rd over the IC Title. The second match of the expected trilogy took place on the October 7 episode of Smackdown.

Just a night after at Extreme Rules PLE, The Brawling Brutes, and Imperium ripped each other apart in a six-man tag team match in a No-DQ environment. It's safe to say that WWE Universe will love to revisit this physical rivalry for WrestleMania 39.

In the latest, both Sheamus and GUNTHER have competed in Saturday's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Sheamus lasted for 52 minutes while his adversary spent the longest time in a single men's Rumble match by lasting for over 70 minutes.