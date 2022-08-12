Wrestlemania 39 Launch Party: Top Star returns; Brock Lesnar confirmed for WWE PLE

The WrestleMania 39 Launch Party event, which was a free entry for audience, aired on WWE’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Also, those lucky audience received a commemorative WrestleMania souvenir ticket.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair welcomed the audience to Big Time WrestleMania that goes Hollywood next year. Celebrity guest Snoop Dogg received a one-of-a-kind WWE Championship belt from the two superstars in this segment.

Smackdown roster member Raquel Gonzalez featured in the opening contest with Raw brand superstar Nikki ASH. Putting up a powerful display, the former NXT Women’s Champion got the win via his powerbomb finisher.

Los Latharios – Angel and Humberto introduced former MMA Superstar Valerie Loureda for the first time to the WWE ring. Later the heel tag team also lost a match to The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

JoJo Siwa and the SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan also appeared on Miz TV hosted by The Miz and Maryse and ruined the show by insulting the self-proclaimed Hollywood A-Lister.

WrestleMania 39 Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California also witnessed Mr. Money in the Bank Theory making a triumphant return to competition via a victory over Ricochet with his A-Town Down finisher.

Theory also featured in a promo segment with Seth Rollins during which the crowd teased him with “Who’s Your Daddy” chants. Theory ended the promo by teasing an MITB cash-in at WrestleMania 39.

The last time he tried to cash in his championship match contract was at SummerSlam only to be F5-ed by Brock Lesnar. Speaking of The Beast Incarnate, he came up short against Undisputed World Champion Roman Reigns on that night.

Following the event, rumours started swirling about Lesnar possibly announcing his in-ring retirement from in-ring action. However, the official WWE WrestleMania account released the initial graphic for the Biggest PLE of the year, and the top superstar features in it.

#WrestleMania is going Hollywood on April 1 & 2 at @SoFiStadium! Tickets are available NOW when you use presale code: TWEETShttps://t.co/lSVn48uDQ4 pic.twitter.com/sIefgIFvca — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) August 11, 2022

With that, it was also noted that Lesnar will be in the Los Angeles area at SoFi Stadium for WrestleMania 39 on either April 1 or 2. Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, and Roman Reigns are other superstars to prominently feature in the graphic.

Lesnar has not been seen on WWE programme since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing Match. But Atlanta’s State Farm Arena has since advertised him for WWE Day 1 PLE on the 2023 New Year’s Day. Hence, he’s likely to be back on WWE TV by the end of this year.