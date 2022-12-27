Wrestlemania 39: Updated Main Event plans – WWE & Universal Title to be split

Bengaluru, Dec 27: Wrestlemania 38 Night Two witnessed a Winner Takes All Main Event Match between then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns and it was won by the latter.
Despite Roman unifying both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship, he carries both Titles separately as WWE still intends to split the belts when the occasion is right. However, both Titles are defended as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Heading into Wrestlemania 39, there have been rumours for a while that WWE wants to split the Undisputed Title into their original format that’s two World Title belts, again. It seems like that’s going to happen soon even before The Show of Shows in April.
A new report from Wrestling News states that the current plans for Wrestlemania 39 call for Cody Rhode to challenge Roman Reigns for a title while Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre will collide for the other title in the other main event for the other night.
Night One – WWE Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes OR Drew McIntyre
Night
Two
–
Universal
Championship:
Roman
Reigns
(c)
vs.
The
Rock
OR
Cody
Rhodes
(if
The
Rock
does
not
make
it
to
WrestleMania)
The Rock’s uncertainty about working Wrestlemania Hollywood is pretty clear, going by the mentioned lineups. If The Great One isn’t secured then Cody will legit end up challenging Reigns while McIntyre will face Rollins. Otherwise, Cody will most likely end up facing Rollins in their fourth encounter.
It
was
added
that
WWE
wants
The
Rock
to
be
committed
to
The
Biggest
Event
of
the
Year
before
the
2023
Royal
Rumble
in
late
January
as
things
for
the
Road
to
WrestleMania
39
will
be
kick-started
from
that
night.
At this point, Roman is expected to defend his Undisputed Title at Royal Rumble 2023 on January 28 against Kevin Owens. Elimination Chamber in February will be the final WWE Network Specials before 'Mania where Sami Zayn may challenge him for the title.
As for Wrestlemania 39, the two-night extravaganza is scheduled to go down Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3 from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. We have to wait and see whether Roman Reigns can reach the WWE premium live event with his dual titles or not.