Wrestlemania 39: Updated Main Event plans – WWE & Universal Title to be split

Despite Roman unifying both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship, he carries both Titles separately as WWE still intends to split the belts when the occasion is right. However, both Titles are defended as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WWE planning split Undisputed Title?

Heading into Wrestlemania 39, there have been rumours for a while that WWE wants to split the Undisputed Title into their original format that’s two World Title belts, again. It seems like that’s going to happen soon even before The Show of Shows in April.

A new report from Wrestling News states that the current plans for Wrestlemania 39 call for Cody Rhode to challenge Roman Reigns for a title while Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre will collide for the other title in the other main event for the other night.

Night One – WWE Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes OR Drew McIntyre

Night Two – Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. The Rock OR Cody Rhodes (if The Rock does not make it to WrestleMania)





The Rock's return to WWE?

While there’s no word yet on how WWE plans on making Roman Reigns drop one of the titles, the Rollins vs. McIntyre match lineup indicates that The Tribal Chief will experience a major championship loss prior to Wrestlemania 39.

The Rock’s uncertainty about working Wrestlemania Hollywood is pretty clear, going by the mentioned lineups. If The Great One isn’t secured then Cody will legit end up challenging Reigns while McIntyre will face Rollins. Otherwise, Cody will most likely end up facing Rollins in their fourth encounter.

It was added that WWE wants The Rock to be committed to The Biggest Event of the Year before the 2023 Royal Rumble in late January as things for the Road to WrestleMania 39 will be kick-started from that night.





Roman Reigns to defend his title

In case, The Brahma Bull can free up his schedule for the April pay-per-view then the general belief is that he will end up winning the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and thereby solidify the dream match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 39.

At this point, Roman is expected to defend his Undisputed Title at Royal Rumble 2023 on January 28 against Kevin Owens. Elimination Chamber in February will be the final WWE Network Specials before 'Mania where Sami Zayn may challenge him for the title.

As for Wrestlemania 39, the two-night extravaganza is scheduled to go down Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3 from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. We have to wait and see whether Roman Reigns can reach the WWE premium live event with his dual titles or not.