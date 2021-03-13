WWE announce Edge's Smackdown in-ring return, title match and more

During the contract signing segment on this week’s SmackDown, Reigns and Bryan made their title match official at FastLane by putting their signature on the dotted lines. Then Jey Uso mentioned how a match with big stake would need a Special Enforcer to make sure everything is fair and square.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge arrived with a better idea and stated that he should face Uso in a match next week with the winner getting that Special Enforcer's spot at FastLane. Pearce loved the idea and made that match official for next Friday night.

Edge was believed to be on Bryan’s corner but then Bryan hit him with a Running Knee to send SmackDown off air. It’ll be interesting to see how the Royal Rumble 2021 match winner reacts after Bryan turned against him.

Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer's in-ring return makes SmackDown March 19 episode a must-see one. The last time Edge had wrestled on SmackDown was on March 25, 2011, when he submitted Drew McIntyre with his own innovative submission move. Recently, Edge also defeated Randy Orton on Raw in a singles match, the night after Royal Rumble 2021.

Next week’s FastLane 2021 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will also see Sasha Banks put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line when she faces one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax.

SmackDown backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton approached Nia Jax and Reginald for some comments, and Jax laughed at Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair's alliance falling apart. (Banks and Belair lost a tag team match against the team of Natalya and Tamina Snuka via Reginald's interference)

Jax believed that Belair and Banks would have no chance to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Fastlane. Reginald then suggested that Jax should challenge Banks for her SmackDown Women’s Title next week so that she can go into Fastlane with two titles. Jax liked that idea and agreed to it.

Later, WWE made that title match official just two days before Banks and Bianca Belair challenge Jax and Shayna Baszler for their Women’s Tag Team Titles at Fastlane 2021. Banks has to retain her belt against Jax, first, on SmackDown before heading into that tag title match as a champion.

Apollo Crews vs. Intercontinental Champion Big E was also announced for FastLane 2021 pay-per-view. E made his first appearance since Crews injured him with the steel ring steps three weeks ago. After retaining over Sami Zayn, E was again attacked by Crews after which WWE made this match official.

2021 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will air on March 21 from Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Currently, the match card stands as follows:

WWE Universal Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Jey Uso or WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be the Special Enforcer.

Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Intercontinental Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)