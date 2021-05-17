WWE announce Hell in a Cell as next pay-per-view in the promotion's calendar

Last night, it was announced that Hell in a Cell 2021 will take place on Sunday, June 20, airing live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else.

Since the event was introduced back in 2009, Hell in a Cell has traditionally been an October PPV with the only exception being the 2018 Hell in a Cell PPV which was held in September that year.

Earlier, Money in the Bank PPV had been set to take place on June 20 before the June PPV was changed to Hell in a Cell. In fact, MITB started off as a July PPV back in 2010 before it became a June event from 2014-2018 and the last two editions took place in May.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, he has heard that Money in the Bank will instead take place on Sunday, July 18 with a live audience. He also adds that WWE is targeting mid-July for its return to running television shows in front of live crowds.

As for the matches at Hell In A Cell, we could see the build up start tonight on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night on SmackDown.