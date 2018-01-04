WWE's big plan for The Miz on Raw return

Bengaluru, January 4: The WWE has big plan for the Hollywood A-Lister, The MIz on his return to Monday Night Raw, according to reports.

The Miz is considered as one of the prime attractions on WWE Raw. Following his mind-boggling performance in the year 2016, the officials brought him into the flagship show of the company just after Wrestlemania 33 where he delivered again being the contender for the superstar of the year award.

The seven-time Intercontinental Champion was forced to go on a hiatus after the Survivor Series PPV and thats when Roman Reigns demanded a championship match against him to take away the title. With The Shield by his side, the reigning IC champion was able to put away The Miztourage on the November 20th episode.

Once the main event match was over, The Shield went berserk on The Miz and put him through the announce table to be keep out of a storyline perspective. In reality, he got busy with filming for the sixth installment of The Marine movie alongside Becky Lynch and Shawn Michaels.

Now that the filming process is over, The Miz will be back on board from next week onwards. His partners Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel were the first to announce that the veteran is coming back on WWE Raw which was confirmed on WWE's social media handle, later.

The Miztourage lacked the momentum to a big extent ever since their mentor was gone. They were in the midst of a losing streak for weeks in a row. However, it's a good thing that the creative team did not separate them from the Hollywood A-lister.

You’ve all suffered enough. Now it’s time for a real man, a real champ, a REAL star to return. Next week, The Miz is back on #Raw! https://t.co/zp3YeVEOT5 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 2, 2018

Going forward, a big plan has been reserved for him according to the recent reports from Cagesideseats.com who suggest that he will be back aiming for Roman Reigns and the championship that he made prestigious. Straight after his return, he is expected to demand his rematch for the IC title.

The former champion has not received the due championship match and is likely to get it before the Royal Rumble PPV. Considering that the Wrestlemania season is approaching, there is a big chance that Reigns will lose the title to move to a bigger capacity. Hence, we musn't be surprised if the Miz is able to pick up his eighth IC title soon.