WWE champion Jinder Mahal meets Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi, Oct 14: WWE world heavyweight champion Jinder Mahal met cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday (October 14) and invited the former India captain to the WWE Live event in India in December.

Mahal reveales his championship opponent for WWE Live, India

Mahal, who is in India to promote the upcoming WWE Live event in the country, arrived in the national capital. But before arriving in Delhi, Mahal personally visited Sachin's residence and met the master-blaster.

He also invited the former cricketer and his son Arjun for the live event, scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9 at New Delhi's IGI Stadium. The wrestler also shared the images of rendezvous with India's most loved sportsperson.

"Thrilled to invite @sachin_rt the master blaster to watch me at #WWELive in India. http://bit.ly/WWELive17_Tw," wrote the Modern Maharaja on his Twitter handle.

Accepting the invitation, Sachin too reciprocated for the gesture and tweeted, "You make us proud @JinderMahal. Thanks for inviting us to #WWELive in Delhi! The WWE fans will see you on Dec. 8th!"

"Thanks for the warm welcome Delhi. The Modern Day Maharaja has arrived. Very excited for the next 2 days here," wrote Mahal on his Instagram handle and also shared the images of his warm welcome.

Here are a few images:

The WWE superstar of Indian origin will also be defending his title against Kevin Owens. Several WWE superstars will also arrive in India for the upcoming WWE event.