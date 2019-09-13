WWE Clash of Champions 2019 match card preview with predictions

The title-holders will be forced to defend against challengers in high-stakes bouts with the main event being Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship. These two will also defend the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships against a new heel team. From SmackDown, the WWE Championship will be on the line where Kofi Kingston competes against Randy Orton in a Summerslam rematch.

Apart from these, Roman Reigns returns to pay-per-view action in a No Disqualification affair making it a must-see for the fans. On the other hand, the Four-Horsewomen of the WWE will compete in two separate championship matches which must steal the spotlight when Clash of Champions airs from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Which champ has the most to fear at this Sunday's #WWEClash of Champions? pic.twitter.com/qhN5tNH4R1 — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2019

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Revival vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)

The New Day won the SmackDown tag team championships at Extreme Rules that was supposed to be a good thing for the tag division. But the creative planning around them has been the worst making their sixth reign a dull one. The Revival is lately on fire aligning themselves with Randy Orton and forming the #FTRKO faction. Gaining the tag titles will be a perfect match to their momentums. Orton could be the deciding factor by interfering and allowing his buddies to win the titles.

Prediction: The Revival picks up their second tag team championships courtesy of The Viper, Randy Orton’s interference.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)

In a bizarre set of events, the two main-event opponents will also defend the tag team belts from the Raw roster. This was done just to intensify the situation and create some bad blood between them. This won't be needed once this pay-per-view passes by. So another title change is almost guaranteed in this match, too. Thereafter, Rollins and Strowman will blame each other for losing the tag titles, heading into the Universal Championship match.

Prediction: Ziggler and Roode become new tag team champions creating a rift between Rollins and Strowman before the main-event match.

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

Flair is getting the title shot on Sunday because Clash of Champions takes place in her hometown of Charlotte with the hope that she picks up the record-setting tenth Women’s championship of her career. Initially, Bayley’s dud title reign also needed The Queen to get back her throne. But the latest heel-turn, allying with Sasha Banks, changed the entire complexion. They have become the strongest heel duo of the roster which would not suit a title change. So for now, Charlotte will have to wait a little longer for her tenth title reign.

Prediction: Bayley is a clear-cut winner after the heel-turn who may just hold on to the title for the rest of the year.

RAW Women's Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)

The above-mentioned complexion change on the women's division originally happened through the sudden return of Sasha Banks following Summerslam. The impact has been so high that Becky's title reign has become lacklustre in comparison to the psychotic antics shown by The Legit Boss. This makes her the favourite to win the title. But it may not happen as WWE has in-store another big match at Hell in a Cell between them. So Sasha may have to wait for the next pay-per-view to get back the Raw Women's Championship.

Prediction: After a solid women’s division match, The Man will still be able to have the title around her waist. But the rivalry should continue producing a Hell in a Cell match, next month.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

The Miz is back on the Intercontinental Championship picture on SmackDown that is good news since he is the perfect figure to bring back prestige to the mid-card title. But the storyline featuring Miz and Nakamura has not been up to the mark, at all making the fans care less about the outcome of the match. Miz is also a superstar from Raw anyway which also decreases the chances of a title change. Nakamura is likely to retain here courtesy of his new heel friend, Sami Zayn as we expect to see their bond growing.

Prediction: Nakamura retains with help from Sami Zayn who’d be out to distract The Miz.

Okayyyyy #WWEClash of Champions will have a tag team title defense 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/JuShmoZnLV — Those Wrestling Girls (@TWrestlingGirls) September 7, 2019

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c)

Women’s tag team championships at least mean something during the reign of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Crosse since Summerslam. Their opponents Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are also deserving candidates for the titles who have been in the chase since the innovation. With two heel factions going against each other, this creates a pretty unique lineup where the outcome can go to the favor of any team depending on WWE’s future plans. We guess the interesting rivalry may just carry forward to the next PPV which gives the advantage to the reigning champions.

Prediction: The Goddess and her buddy should retain in a Disqualification or Count-out way to continue the rivalry.

WWE United States Title Match

Cedric Alexander vs. AJ Styles (c)

The original US title bout was supposed to be something different, as per the earlier planning. Strowman should have competed in his third match at Clash of Champions in this mid-card title match. However, WWE creative decided to hand over the contender’s spot to the youngster, Cedric Alexander who will give the toughest challenge to the Phenomenal One. These two should produce a match to remember for a long time at the PPV. But in the end, it should be Styles who retains since the OCs will provide him with a backup.

Prediction: Presence of the OCs could be the deciding factor in this match where Styles retains. Cedric has to earn himself up for a little longer before holding any singles title on the main roster.

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan-No Disqualification Match

The Big Dog goes up against the behemoth in Rowan in a No-DQ affair that allows anything to happen in this match. We predict this one to be the show-stealer of the night where an absolute brawl will break out. Roman Reigns has the advantage since he competed in uncountable such matches in the past. But you never know if a swerve would be there. Daniel Bryan is still very much attached to the storyline who may interfere and declare himself to be the mastermind behind those life-threatening attacks to Reigns, indeed. This could set up a Hell in a Cell match between these two, next month.

Prediction: Daniel Bryan interferes costing Reigns this match where he will be out for redemption against Rowan.

Have you ever wanted to look into the future? After #WWEClash, we’ll run this place 🤑✌🏼🐍✌🏼🤑#FTRKO#TopGuys pic.twitter.com/IzP7Rh4zP5 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) September 8, 2019

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

These two superstars have enough bad blood to produce a memorable match. The fact that Orton is claiming that Kofi can never beat him must be eating alive the WWE Champion. So he will be out to prove something at Clash of Champions. There could be chaos during the contest considering The Revival and The New Day must be at the ringside rooting for their respective team leaders. Although Orton has the advantage due to his heel gimmick, WWE must give the win to Kofi Kingston. A pinfall win against Orton is due for over a decade which should be there in Kofi’s resume after Clash of Champions.

Prediction: Kofi Kingston picks up the long due pinfall win against Randy Orton in a chaotic match.

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)

A fresh main event match should be welcoming for the WWE Universe in Clash of Champions main event. But Rollins will have a gigantic chip on his shoulder since the Monster among Men will be standing against him with all the momentums in his favour. This is the first title defence for The Architect which should be the only reason that the champion may retain. The Fiend is heavily rumoured to interfere the matchup and thereby set the next anticipated title match inside the Hell in a Cell. He may attack both the opponents allowing the title-holder to retain and also protect both of them from suffering a pinfall loss. Going forward, Rollins’ days as the champion will be numbered.

Prediction: Seth Rollins will escape the monstrous challenge at Clash of Champions only to find out a scary demon is waiting for him.