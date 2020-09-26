WWE Clash of Champions 2020: Match card, date, start time and where to watch

The fourth edition of the Clash of Champions PPV, which features all the title matches of the top two brands of the wrestling promotion, will be headlined by the two prime titles of both Raw and SmackDown.

The highlight of the night, which is very similar to it's predecessor Night of Champions, will be the Ambulance Match. While many critics call it underwhelming, the creative will look to surprise them with another cinematic match that has become the theme since covid-19 outbreak.

The show will continue to be without crowds and as a way to bring unique experience, the promotion have introduced cinematic matches to their pay-per-views since WrestleMania 36.

And as expected, all the titles of both blue and red brands will be on the line this weekend, with an Ambulance Match and a ladder match being the specials.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Clash of Champions 2020:

When and where is Clash of Champions 2020 taking place?

The event takes place on Sunday (September 27) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Due to time difference, the event will take place in the early hours of Monday (September 28) in India.

What time does Clash of Champions 2020 start?

The main show starts at 4.30 AM IST / 12 AM BST (Monday, September 28) | 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Sunday, September 27). Meanwhile, the kick off starts one hour prior to the main show.

Where to watch Clash of Champions 2020?

Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) will telecast the event live and exclusively in India on Monday (September 28) from 4.30 AM IST. And is also available as pay-per-view via WWE Netwok.

How to stream Clash of Champions 2020?

Sony LIV will live stream the card in India, while one could also use the WWE Network to stream the event as pay-per-view.

When and where can I see the repeat telecast of Clash of Champions in India?

The repeat telecast of the event is available via Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 at 9 AM IST, 12 PM IST and 4.30 PM IST in India on Monday (September 28).

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Match Card

Raw Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Zelina Vega (Kick off show)

Ambulance match for the WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Jey Uso

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and/or Lince Dorado)

Triple threat ladder match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Apollo Crews