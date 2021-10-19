WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Match Card, Date, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

WWE is set to continue it's events that take place in Saudi Arabia as part of a 10-year partnership in support of Saudi Vision 2030. This will be the third edition of the show since it's inaugural event in 2018 and the second edition in 2019.

Like WrestleMania or SummerSlam or any of the other big four events, WWE has always stacked the Crown Jewel card with some top Superstars headlining the event. This year, the headliner will see the highly anticipated in-ring return of WWE marquee superstar.

"The Beast" Brock Lesnar, who returned at the end of SummerSlam 2021, is set to challenge another marquee star in Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship title in the potential main event.

WWE to make history with Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia

The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre will also seek to reclaim his lost WWE title against the current title holder, Big E, who will defend his title for the first time at a major PPV event, making it an explosive showdown.

Apart from the prime title bouts from Raw and SmackDown, the event will also see the finals of both the 2021 King of the Ring tournament and the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament.

The event will also feature an interesting match up as SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will engage in a triple threat bout with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

In a rematch from SummerSlam, Goldberg and Bobby Lashley will collide in a No Holds Barred Match, while Raw Tag Team champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) defend their title against former champions AJ Styles and Omos.

Apart from the above mentioned matches, the event will also feature an iconic Hell in a Cell match between long-standing rivals, Edge and Seth Rollins, who will look to settle the scores inside the steel structure.

With the event all set, here is all you need to know about WWE Crown Jewel 2021:

When and where is WWE Crown Jewel 2021 taking place?

The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday (October 21) at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What time does WWE Crown Jewel 2021 start?

The event is scheduled to start with the Kick-Off show at 11 ET AM / 8 AM PT / 3 PM GMT / 6 PM Local Time / 8:30 PM IST (Thursday, October 21).

The main show will start an hour later at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT / 4 PM GMT / 7 PM Local Time / 9:30 PM IST (Thursday, October 21).

Where to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2021?

The event will be available on the Peacock Network for the fans in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans in rest of the world.

How to watch and stream WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in India?

Sony Sports Network Channels - Sony Ten 1/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) will telecast the event live in India, while one can stream the event live via Sony LIV.

Is there a repeat telecast of WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in India?

Yes, Sony Sports Network channels will show the repeat of the event on Friday (October 22) at 7 AM, 12 PM and 8 PM IST.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Match Card

• WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Brock Lesnar

• Triple threat match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

• Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

• WWE Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

• No Holds Barred Match: Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley

• King of the Ring Finals: Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods

• Queen's Crown Finals: Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop

• Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs. Seth Rollins

• Singles Match: Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali