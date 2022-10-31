WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Match Card, Date, Start Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

After Elimination Chamber earlier this year in February, WWE is set to continue it's events in Saudi Arabia as part of a 10-year partnership in support of Saudi Vision 2030. This will be the 4th edition of the Crown Jewel show in the country and 8th event overall since the inaugural event in 2018.

Like WrestleMania or SummerSlam or any of the other big premium live events, WWE has always stacked the Crown Jewel card with some top Superstars competing at the event.

This year, the headliner will see a social media personality face the champion. Logan Paul is set to challenge WWE's marquee star in Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship title in the potential main event.

In the other championship bouts, Raw women's champion Bianca Belair puts the title on the line against Bayley in a last woman standing match, while SmackDown women's champ Ronday Rousey defends the belt against Emma in a one-on-one match.

As for the tandem titles, champions The Uso's - Jimmy and Jey will defend the undisputed tag team titles against The Brawling Brutes - Ridge Holland and Butch.

Plus, two of the toughest men will look to test their strengths when Brock Lesnar faces Bobby Lashley in a one-on-one matchup. The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre will also be in action when he faces Karrion Kross as the pair look to settle their rivalry inside a steel cage.

In another gruelling matchup, the Judgement Day members Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio will take on The O.C. members AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson in a six man tag team contest. Also, the giants of the pro-wrestling will clash when Braun Strowman faces Omos in a one-on-one matchup.

With the event all set, here is all you need to know about WWE Crown Jewel 2022:

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Venue, Date and Timing When and where is WWE Crown Jewel 2022 taking place? The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday (November 5) at the Mrsool Park (formerly known as King Saud University Stadium) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. What time does WWE Crown Jewel 2022 start? The WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event will start at 11 AM ET/ 8 AM PT / 3 PM GMT / 6 PM Local Time / 8:30 PM IST (Saturday, November 5). WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info Where to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2022? The event will be available on the Peacock Network for the fans in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans in rest of the world. How to watch and stream WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in India? Sony Sports Network Channels - Sony Sports 1/HD (English), Sony Sports 3/HD (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu) will telecast the event live in India, while one can also stream the event live via Sony LIV. WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Match Card ● Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Logan Paul ● Six Man Tag Team Match: The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) (with Rhea Ripley) ● Singles Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley ● Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) ● Last Woman Standing Match for Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley ● Singles Match: Braun Strowman vs. Omos (with MVP) ● Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) ● SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Emma