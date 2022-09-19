WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Rumour on Brock Lesnar’s opponent at the PLE

That's certainly not the case as the first WWE premium live event of 2023 named Day 1 will feature him as the marquee attraction alongside the biggest PLE of the year WrestleMania 39 aka WrestleMania Hollywood.

In fact, The Beast Incarnate may return to WWE programme much prior to that on the occasion of the next Saudi Arabia PLE set for November 5. He's never missed a WWE show in the middle-east country and that tradition won't change.

According to Xero News, WWE Officials have been discussing hosting a rematch between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley for the next Saudi show, the Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event.

At this point, Lashley is the United States Champion who is set to defend his title against Seth Rollins on this week's Raw. A marquee star like Lesnar will never compete for the mid-card US Title and hence if he's slated to face Lashley then the title match change hands, tonight.

After a long wait, Lashley and Lesnar finally met in the ring, earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, where the latter defeated Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. Roman Reigns interfered in the match and cost Lesnar the Title in that bout.

Lesnar then won back the title at Elimination Chamber, the previous Saudi Arabia show in February. He was last seen on WWE programming at SummerSlam 2022, where he came up short against Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking of Reigns, he's currently booked to defend his dual titles against Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel 2022. The match was announced by WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H during this past weekend's Press Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Time will tell whether the biggest box office attraction of the WWE will be back by Crown Jewel or not but he's had a tremendous year in 2022 already.

His achievements during this year are listed below:

- Captured the WWE Championship twice to become an overall 10-time world champion.

- Won the Royal Rumble match for the second time in his career.

- Competed in his first-ever Elimination Chamber match and won it.

- Headlined WrestleMania.

- Headlined SummerSlam.

- Featured in his first-ever Last Man Standing match.