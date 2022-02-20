WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 results, recap and highlights

Men’s Chamber match headlined the show after which we received a new WWE Champion and thereby the confirmation of the main-event of Wrestlemania 38.

The Women’s Chamber match also decided another marquee match for 'Mania. Also, Raw Women’s Champion and the Universal Champion put their respective titles on the line at the gimmick-based WWE premium live event.

Check out the recap and results from the 2022 edition of Elimination Chamber:

– Rey Mysterio (with Dominik Mysterio) defeated The Miz in the Kickoff Pre-Show match. Miz tried to use a chair against Rey but Dominik prevented him from doing so.

The referee thought Dominik was trying to hit Miz and hence he got ejected. Miz sent Rey into the corner but Rey blocked the Skull Crushing Finale and rolled Miz up for an unexpected pin-fall win.

– In the opening match of Elimination Chamber 2022, Universal Champion Roman Reigns (c) defeated Goldberg to retain his title.

Goldberg connected with his pendant Spear and went for the Jackhammer but Roman applied the Guillotine submission to counter. He tightened the hold to choke out his opponent as the referee called for the match bell.

– Bianca Belair defeated Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H to win the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match and become the Number-one Contender for WWE RAW Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania 38.

Nikki A.S.H started the match with Liv Morgan. Doudrop, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, and Binca Belair followed them, respectively.

Check out the elimination sequences:

– Ripley hit a Riptide to pin Nikki for the first elimination.

– Morgan hit Doudrop with a sunset flip powerbomb for a surprise elimination.

– Alexa Bliss hit Morgan with a blockbuster and followed it up with the Twisted Bliss for the next elimination.

– Bliss hit a DDT on Ripley while Belair quickly followed up with a KOD to pin Ripley.

– In the final pin-fall of the match, Belair knocked out Bliss with a punch and connected with the KOD to win the Elimination Chamber match.

– Ronda Rousey (one-arm tied behind her back) and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a tag team match.

Ronda planted Deville with ease with Piper’s Pit and then her tap out with the pendant arm-bar submission for the pin to win.

– Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss (with Happy Corbin) in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. It was basically a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with Corbin interfering throughout the match in favor of Moss.

The finish saw McIntyre scaring him out of the ring, using the Angella sword. He ran through Moss with the Claymore Kick for the pin to win.

– RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (c) defeated Lita to retain her title. After a Twist of Fate, Lita climbed to the top to hit the Lita-sault but Becky kicked out just in time!

Lita went for another Twist of Fate but Becky blocked it and planted Lita with the Man-Handle Slam for the pin to win.

– SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) never took place because Usos attacked the challengers inside the ring before the match could begin. The official had to rush out to the ring to stop The Usos.

– Brock Lesnar defeated Austin Theory, AJ Styles, Riddle, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley (c) to win the Elimination Chamber Match For The WWE Championship in the main event slot.

Rollins and Theory started the match while Riddle, Styles, and Lesnar (taking Lashley’s spot) joined the fray, respectively.

Check out the elimination sequences of men's chamber match:

– Lashley couldn’t compete in the match because he got injured after Seth Rollins powerbomb-ed Theory through his pod. Adam Pearce and other WWE Officials tended to Lashley and took him out of the Chamber.

– After his entry, Lesnar immediately hit Rollins with an F5 for the first pin-fall of the match.

– Riddle was also taken out with an F5 for the next pin-fall.

– Just a few seconds later, Lesnar threw AJ with a German Suplex followed by the F5 for the next elimination.

– Theory tried to get to the top of the Chamber pod to escape the carnage created by Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate chased him and hit Theory with an F5 off the roof of the pod to the Chamber floor in a crazy spot to score the pin-fall win in the Chamber match.

The commentators later confirmed Champion vs. Champion match for WrestleMania 38 with the lineup being WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Lesnar raised his title to send Elimination Chamber off air.