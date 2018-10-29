WWE Evolution 2018 results and highlights: October 28, 2018

Three of the women’s championships from NXT, Raw and Smackdown were defended, while we also saw a new contender being determined through a battle royal. Plus, the winner of the Mae Young Classic season II was also determined at the Veterans Memorial Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Alicia Fox & Mickie James

Trish Stratus and Lita opened Evolution to a huge cheer from the crowd. Alexa Bliss soon followed them and announced Mickie James and Alicia Fox as veterans of women's division. In the matchup, Trish hit a sitdown powerbomb followed by Stratusfaction on Mickie. Fox broke the pin to eat a Twist of Fate from Lita, who then gave a moonsault which allowed Trish to give a kick on Mickie to get the big pinfall win.

#1 Contenders Women’s Battle Royal

A chaos broke inside the ring as every woman started together. IIconics were the first to get eliminated. Former Divas and legends were to follow them on a random basis. Nia Jax and Tamina paid tribute to Roman Reigns with a roar to dominate the match. Jax eliminated Vega and Tamina at the same time. She put Ember Moon over the top rope to win the Evolution battle royal and earn a title opportunity.

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

This was a solid matchup where we saw multiple interferences. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir distracted Sane during the match. Duke gave a kick to Sane's head while the referee was distracted. Baszler put the rear naked choke hold on her opponent. Sane threw punches and tried to get out. But it was too much for her as she passed out. Baszler became a two-time NXT women's champion.

Mae Young Classic Final: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm

Toni Storm was close to a win after hitting the Storm Zero (double underhook into a powerbomb). Shirai countered with a 619 and a huge sunset flip by springboarding off the top rope. But Storm put her knees up to counter and hit the Strom Zero again to get the pinfall.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon arrived at the scene to present the trophy of Mae Young Classic winner to the winner Toni Storm.

Sasha Banks, Bayley & Natalya vs. The Riott Squad

Natalya was in control of the match and locked in the Sharpshooter on both Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. Liv Morgan entered the match and broke the submission. Bayley got the tag and hit Riott and Logan with a leap-frog splash. Sasha Banks got the tag and hit a frog splash on Morgan to pick up the win in this Evolution tag team match.

Last Woman Standing Match For The SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

New York crowd gave a thunderous reaction to Becky. The two competitors started the match with kendo-stick shots. They gathered chairs inside the ring as the fans chanted ECW. Charlotte gave a big suplex to Becky on the chairs. Becky overcame it and hit a leg drop through the table on Charlotte. The Queen fought back with a spear, but Becky again countered and put Charlotte through a table via a powerbomb to win the match.

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella

Rousey took immediate control of Evolution main event until Brie distracted her. Nikki threw her into the steel barricade to attack the mid-section. This continued throughout the match until Rousey neutralized Brie Bella. Later, Nikki hit Rousey with the Alabama Slam followed by the Rack Attack 2.0. But the champ kicked out of the pinfall attempt and locked in the arm-bar. Nikki tapped out to allow Rousey retain her championship.