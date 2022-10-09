WWE Extreme Rules 2022 PLE results, recap and highlights

Two Women's Championships were on the line out of which one changed hands. A Fight Pit Match was on the card with a UFC Hall of Famer serving as the special guest referee.

Plus, WWE Hall of Famer Edge ended up saying I Quit in his match against Finn Balor under dramatic circumstances at the that took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday (October 8) night.

Check out the recap and results from the 2022 Extreme Rules premium live event:

- Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser) in a six-man tag team capacity.

The finish saw Sheamus lifting GUNTHER and hitting a huge Celtic Cross move through the announce table. Back inside the ring, The Brutes held Vinci allowing Sheamus to nail the Brogue Kick on him for the pin to win.

- Extreme Rules Match for WWE Smackdown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan (c) to win the title. Morgan broke an armbar submission move by hitting a Powerbomb into a broken table.

But Rousey kicked out of it and put the submission back on. She then transitioned into an innovative submission, choking out Morgan in between her thighs while pushing the table into her head.

Morgan faded out and thereby allowed Rousey to win back the Smackdown Women's Title for the second time in her career.

- Strap Match: Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre. After a Futureshock DDT, McIntyre looked to finish things off with a Claymore, but Scarlett got in the way.

Scarlett pulled him and blinded him with some pepper spray to his eyes. With McIntyre holding his face, Kross came from behind with his Kross Hammer finisher to get the pin to win.

- Ladder Match For The RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Bayley to retain her title.

Damage CTRL (WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) appeared and tried to distract Belair but Belair fought back and hit a double KOD on them at the same time.

Bayley climbed the ladder but Belair whipped her with the braid to bring her back down. Bayley grabbed a ladder rung, only for Belair to hit the KOD onto the ladder. Belair then climbed the ladder to grab the title to retain.

- "I Quit" Match: Finn Balor (with Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio) defeated Edge (with Beth Phoenix).

In the end, Balor, Priest, and Dominik held down Edge as Ripley was about to hit Phoenix with the Con-Chair-To move. This led to Edge saying "I Quit" to end the match.

But Ripley hit Phoenix with the Con-Chair-To anyway. Judgment Day then retreated from the ring as medics and officials came out to check on Phoenix.

- Fight Pit Match with UFC Hall Of Famer Daniel Cormier serving as the Special Guest Referee: Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins via Submission.

Riddle hit a Floating Bro from the top of the structure and then locked in an arm submission. Rollins tried to break out by slamming him into the steel structure several times but Riddle never let go of the hold.

Ultimately, Rollins tapped out after Riddle transitioned into the Triangle Choke.

- After the Fight Pit Match, the lights went out in the arena as Bray Wyatt made his return to the WWE. Wyatt warned everyone to run as Extreme Rules 2022 went off the air.