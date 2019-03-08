WWE Fastlane 2019: Preview, match card, start time and where to watch

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (Kickoff Show)

These two have been locked in a feud for weeks, and it was announced earlier this week on Smackdown that they would go head-to-head once again at Fastlane. This could be the last installment in their rivalry as we expect them to move on for title opportunities especially the mid-card US title on the Blue brand.

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable

After weeks of demanding a title opportunity, the Revival were handed one and they utilized it to the full extent as they emerged victorious over Bobby Roode and Chad Gable to claim the tag team titles for the first time on the main roster.

Last week on Raw, two NXT imports were handed a shot at the title after weeks of impressive showing, but Roode & Gable interfered to take away Black & Ricochet's opportunity. So, the creative booked a triple threat match for Fastlane in order to give both the former champions and NXT stars a shot at the title.

Women's Tag Team Championship: Boss 'N Hug Connection (c) vs. Nia Jax & Tamina

This match was officially announced this past week on Monday Night Raw. The two teams have had a short feud ever since Sasha Banks and Bayley won the inaugural women's tag team championship match at Elimination Chamber.

The very next night the pair declared that they are open to any team on any brand as challenger and without any delay, the powerhouses of the women's roster Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax talked and stalked the champions into a title bout at Fastlane. This may be abrupt match as a big challenge is reportedly in store for Wrestlemania.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon and the Miz dropped the titles at Elimination Chamber, but McMahon gave his team another shot at the tag titles the following night on Smackdown. The momentum is with the Miz and Shane-O-Mac right now. But, will they remain on the same page as there are reports of a one-on-one match in the making between the two at Wrestlemania.

Smackdown Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose

After playing her heel card well, Mandy Rose earned this title shot after a pinfall victory over the champion on Smackdown. This is also an abrupt announcement or a filler one would say as Asuka was away from action for a while without a proper storyline build.

Six-man Tag Team match: The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley

Dean Ambrose is set to leave the WWE after Wrestlemania, but before that we will see one final Shield reunion. The trio reunited earlier this week on Raw at the request of Roman Reigns, and this bout will be the Big Dog's first match after his leukemia went into remission.

As Rollins is already set to headline Wrestlemania, Reigns and Ambrose along with the heel team of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McInyre will possibly use this opportunity to earn a place at the grandest stage of them all.

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Vince McMahon removed Kofi Kingston from the Fastlane match and replaced him with the returning Kevin Owens last week on Smackdown. The fans didn't like that one bit and rained down boos on the WWE chairman.

Many believe that Kofi has been lined up for a Wrestlemania title opportunity, but the way he was ejected from the match that he earned by pinning Bryan twice was cruel. Whatever the outcome of this match, it has all the makings of a long feud and, to see Bryan as a heel and Owens as a face will be kind of odd.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

This match was made official earlier this week on Raw and it appears like we have finally found the way to book the triple threat match at Wrestlemania for the Raw women's title.

The former best friends are set square off one more time with a huge stipulation attached to it. The stipulation states that if Lynch wins, then she will officially be added to the bout that's currently set as Flair vs. champion Ronda Rousey. The triple threat match is what all were waiting for. So, "The Man" will most certainly earn another victory to make it official.