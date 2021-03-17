WWE FastLane 2021 Match Card, schedule and predictions

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

This would be the third time in recent weeks that Intercontinental Champion Big E will once again put his title on the line against Apollo Crews. But the challenger must insist that we mention him as the "real" Apollo Crews.

Wearing new colors of wealth, a spear in hand, and surrounded by bodyguards, this Crews is channeling powers retrieved from his Nigerian ancestors which proved to be fatal for the champion. After two vicious attacks with steel ring steps, E may not be 100 percent when he steps into the ring at WWE FastLane.

Prediction - The Powerhouse of Positivity has already proven to be a fighting champion but this "real" Apollo Crews shtick is the 'meanest' and 'baddest' which may very well end the ongoing title run.

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

This match was about to go down on WWE Raw but the bell never rang, officially. Strowman was ready to bulldoze McMahon with his raw power but the heel McMahon delivered repeated blows with a camera.

A pendent elbow drop through the announce table put Strowman down before buckets of slime added more humiliation to him. If speculations are true then these oddly matched participants will go to war at Wrestlemania 37 and the monster will have to wait until April to get his hands on the authoritative figure.

Prediction - Shane McMahon's mean streak to prove Strowman 'stupid' will continue at FastLane. One way or the other, he will find a way to upstage his opponent and thereby drag the feud toward Wrestlemania.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Before SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defends her title against 2021 Royal Rumble Match winner Bianca Belair on The Grandest Stage of Them All, they team up to challenge the Women's Tag Champs, for two straight PPVs in a row.

While Banks proved that she is the 'standard' and 'blueprint' that the women's division has to offer, Belair has all the momentums by her side. Now that they are getting ready for a 'Mania battle, they're not at all on the same page as seen on Smackdown.

Prediction - This tag team title match would work as a feud-inducer to the historic babyface vs babyface battle at Wrestlemania 37 for the Women's Title. Banks and Belair are bound to fail as the tag champion tandem work as a cohesive unit, all the time.

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

For the first time in over a decade, WWE has booked an inter-gender match for a pay-per-view when between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss. When it comes to playing mind games, Orton remains two steps ahead of his rivals which earned him the nickname of The Apex Predator.

But, Bliss has aligned herself with The Fiend for months and she gained advantages in this extreme psychological warfare. Thus, The Viper isn't the favorite heading into this one-on-one affair. (if the match takes place in a traditional way inside the ring)

*** Spoiler ***

Prediction - The Fiend Bray Wyatt is expected to make his return during this match at FastLane 2021 to begin the anticipated WrestleMania 37 program with Randy Orton and thereby free Alexa Bliss from her duties.

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Two hot-headed UK natives with physical wrestling style going at each other, ensures that this one is going to be a show-stealer at WWE FastLane 2021. After two decades of friendship was ruined over the persuasion of the WWE Championship, bad blood wouldn't be contained between Sheamus and McIntyre considering this one is going to be a rubber match.

The Celtic Warrior bested a weary Scottish Warrior in a Gauntlet while the returning McIntyre leveled the score after returning from one week's hiatus following Elimination Chamber.

Prediction - Stakes can't be higher for Drew McIntyre after he has been booked in the WWE Title match at Wrestlemania 37. This is no time for him to digest a loss. We believe, despite the best of his veteran instincts, Sheamus won't be able to throw a wrench in the former WWE Champion's plans.

WWE Universal Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c) (Jey Uso or Edge to be Special Enforcer)

A solid main event awaits at FastLane 2021 in a rematch when two of the WWE's very bests dance around the ring. Daniel Bryan challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, ringing in the sixth anniversary of their iconic battle at the same PPV.

Bryan had to overcome five top SmackDown top Superstars inside the Elimination Chamber before he received the title shot, on the spot which was unfair. So he earned his way into a fair-and-square title match by defeating Jey Uso in a steel cage match.

The leader of the YES nation is now planning to alter the mega Spear vs Spear battle (Edge vs Reigns) at Wrestlemania 37 by clinching his fifth world championship in WWE.

Prediction - Daniel Bryan has volunteered to take the job of putting people over in recent weeks and he's assigned to the same job at FastLane. After putting up a clinic at the PPV, The Head of the Table will find a way to escape with his title, whoever (Jey or Edge) gets the Special Enforcer's job.