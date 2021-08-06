WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: August 6, 2021

The show is likely to be headlined by the returning Sasha Banks who will be keen on a title match opportunity. Plus, more big matches for the upcoming PPV should be finalized tonight when Finn Balor is also booked to compete at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

While celebrating her title reign that has already surpassed the 100-day landmark, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair found herself on the wrong end of a 2-on-1 assault by Zelina Vega and Carmella.

All of a sudden, Sasha Banks resurfaced on the blue brand to help The EST of WWE to fend off the two heels from the attack. This was Banks' first appearance since dropping the Women’s Title at WrestleMania 37.

Later in the main event, The Legit Boss joined forces with the current champion to pick up a big win by making Carmella tap out to the Bank Statement submission. To the surprise of the WWE Universe, Banks ultimately turned on Belair, unleashing a vicious beatdown that ended with multiple Bank Statements.

Sasha Banks made her intentions clear by standing tall over the fallen champion with the SmackDown Women's Title raised high above her head.

As noted in a promo for SmackDown, she is coming after the title and the much-anticipated WrestleMania rematch is on the horizon. It's just a matter of time that WWE makes it official for SummerSlam later this month.

Speaking of a title fight, a mega match between John Cena and Roman Reigns was also officially announced last week during the contract signing segment over the Universal Championship.

Cenation Leader literally snatched the contract paper and put his signature on the dotted lines which were accepted by the WWE Officials, leaving the champion seething about the whole situation. The Tribal Chief isn't happy and Cena better be ready for the consequences.

The SummerSlam contract signing session was originally hosted for a match between Finn Balor and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. But Baron Corbin attacked Balor before he could sign the contract, and laid him out at ringside.

Corbin then wanted to sign the contract to put himself in the SummerSlam title match, but John Cena took him out and seized the opportunity. Following the incident, WWE announced that Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin will take place on SmackDown tonight.

This match was originally touted for SummerSlam but then it was preponed and it appears to be Balor’s indirect path to the Universal Title if he can capture a win over the former King of the Ring tournament winner.

A couple of weeks ago, a scuffle broke out between Big E, Cesaro, King Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode over who will be Apollo Crews’ next Intercontinental Championship challenger.

This resulted in a six-man tag team match where Nakamura pinned Crews for the victory. With a renewed King of Strong Styles gimmick, this win should hand an IC title match to Nakamura.

Edge has been vocal about Seth Rollins being the sole reason why he's not the Universal Champion, right now. The Hall of Famer promised to 'sink into the depth' to get his revenge while Rollins launched a sneak camera attack, last week before making a bold statement that if he can’t be the champion, neither can Edge.

With a lot of animosity between the two, it's evident that The SmackDown Savior and The Rated-R Superstar are on the collision course for a dream match. Will it be booked for SummerSlam 2021? We'll find out on the latest episode of SmackDown airing from Florida.