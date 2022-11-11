WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: November 11, 2022

Historic Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Last week, WWE announced The New Day - Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to be the next challengers for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships as they're up for retaining their own record of being the longest-reigning tag champs in WWE.

The Usos then retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The Brawling Brutes - Butch and Ridge Holland at Crown Jewel to book themselves in tonight's title match showdown against their long-term rivals in WWE.

Should the champion win this bout, they will become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever.

Previously in December 2016, The New Day set the record for the longest WWE Tag Team Championship reign standing at 483 days.

As for The Usos, they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships by defeating The Mysterios at Money in the Bank 2021.

Jey and Jimmy then became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions by defeating the last Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in a Winners Take All Title Unification Match, earlier this year in May.

Six-Pack Challenge to determine Ronda Rousey's new challenger

A new number-one contender to Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be determined, this week in a high-octane Six-Pack Challenge.

As confirmed by the WWE, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li will be the participants in it.

Six of the brightest Smackdown Superstars will battle for a shot to the Women's Championship without the elimination stipulation meaning that only one pin-fall or submission maneuver will decide the next challenger for the champion.

Ronda Rousey recently began her second reign with the Smackdown Women's Championship after defeating Liv Morgan for the title at Extreme Rules.

Then in Open Challenge on the October 27 episode of Smackdown, The Baddest Woman On The Planet retained the title against the returning Emma.

WWE Smackdown World Cup tournament begins

To pay homage to the grandest tournament on earth, the FIFA World Cup, WWE is launching a Smackdown World Cup on FOX, beginning from this week with an array of international Superstars due to take part.

While names in the tournament are yet to be confirmed, WWE Smackdown roster currently features these international superstars:

Drew McIntyre (Scotland)

Sheamus (Republic of Ireland)

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER (Austria)

Santos Escobar (Mexico)

Sami Zayn (Canada)

Shinsuke Nakamura (Japan)

Natalya (Canada)

Xia Li (China)

Emma (Australia)

Eight superstars are likely to participate in the World Cup with the winner being named the next challenger to the Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER who retained his title, last week against Rey Mysterio.

Santos Escobar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Legado del Fantasma has revealed their will to take over Smackdown as their own kingdom since arriving on the main roster. As the faction keeps growing, they now find The King of Strong Styles to be an obstacle in their way.

Two weeks ago, Shinsuke Nakamura provided surprise assistance to Hit Row in their Six-Man Tag Team Match against Legado del Fantasma to be the winning team. The Mexican faction is now coming for revenge.

In a pre-taped vignette featuring Legado del Fantasma - Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro from last week, it was announced that the faction leader, Escobar will take on Nakamura in a fresh matchup on Smackdown.

Interestingly, this lineup has also been confirmed to be the first-round match for the WWE Smackdown World Cup to make the stakes even higher.

The question is can Escobar grow his empire by outsmarting the former Royal Rumble match-winner? We'll find out on Smackdown.