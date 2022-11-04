WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: November 4, 2022

Rey Mysterio vs. GUNTHER Intercontinental Championship Match

Trying to dodge an unwanted feud with his son Dominik and his new allies from Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio opted to leave the WWE. But Triple H made room for him on SmackDown by trading Baron Corbin to Raw in exchange.

On the October 14 episode of Smackdown, Mysterio earned the right to challenge Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER by winning a hard-fought Fatal-4-Way Match also featuring Ricochet, Solo Sikoa, and Sheamus.

A week later, the title match was made official for this week's Smackdown and "it's advantage" GUNTHER, all the way. The champion's Imperium buddies have already attacked Mysterio in a backstage segment to leave him in a bruised state.

But The Legendary Luchador isn't backing out from a fight despite the odds highly stacked against him. Mysterio, a two-time Intercontinental Champion will give it all to return to his golden glory in this highly-anticipated and fresh title matchup.

Ronda Rousey – Shayna Baszler potential alliance

Last week, Emma made a surprise WWE return to answer Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Despite all her efforts, The Baddest Woman on the Planet emerged victorious with her lethal Armbar Submission.

Heading backstage, Rousey was congratulated by Shayna Baszler as the two shared a hug. Natalya interrupted their reunion by claiming that Rousey wouldn't have been lucky if she'd faced the self-proclaimed BOAT.

The Queen of Spades then pounced on Natalya from behind and choked the life out of her with the devastating Kirifuda Clutch. As a result, Baszler and Natalya will compete in a one-on-one matchup, this week.

The interesting thing is that Ronda Rousey will be at ringside with Baszler and this is the first time that WWE is using these two in a storyline. Perhaps, the two former UFC Four-Horsewoman members will soon start functioning as a tag team.

Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville – No DQ Match

Even before dropping the Smackdown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules premium live event, Liv Morgan wanted to show WWE Universe some extreme measures that she's willing to go to leave her co-called soft image.

Then without the belt, Sonya Deville got the license to take a dig at Liv which also dragged in an attack on herself. In reply, the former champion put her through a table with a Senton Splash and Suplex-ed her into a pile of chairs.

The two also got involved in a backstage brawl, last week and WWE had no choice but to book them in a match under the No Disqualification rules. An unhinged Liv is likely to utilize this extreme environment in her favor to make a statement to the WWE Universe.

Ricochet vs. LA Knight

Shortly after his victory against Månsôör of Maximum Male Models, LA Knight made it clear that he doesn't want to be a fan-favorite, at all. Via his post-match promo, the former NXT Superstar put the entire Smackdown locker room on notice.

Ricochet had a problem with Knight taking himself a bit too seriously, causing a tense confrontation, last week. Now, the two Superstars will square off a one-on-one encounter during this go-home Smackdown episode for WWE Crown Jewel.