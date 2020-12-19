WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: December 18, 2020

Here are the results and highlights:

Kevin Owens wanted a piece of Roman Reigns at the beginning of the show. Paul Heyman rather appeared on the tron forcing Owens to go for a search party for the Universal Champion, backstage. Just then, we heard Reigns' music playing in the arena as he arrived at the ring with Heyman continuing mind games with Owens.

The Prizefighter soon marched down to the ring but he was attacked from behind by Jey Uso on the ramp. Owens tried to fight back but Reigns joined the beatdown. The two-on-one attack continued for some time before Reigns drove his TLC opponent through the barriers. After going back to the locker room, Reigns instructed Uso to finish off Owens, once and for all.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler challenged The Street Profits for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in the opening match. Ziggler connected with a Fameasser but he missed a Superkick. Dawkins hit the Cash Out Powerbomb and tagged in Ford for the Frogsplash which was missed. Roode tagged in and tried to get the win with a schoolboy but Ford reversed it to get the roll-up win.

Billie Kay bagged Tamina Snuka as her new tag partner for a rematch against The Riott Squad. Tamina almost had the win after hitting a Samoan Drop on Ruby Riott. But Kay tagged in as she wanted to get the pinfall win. Liv and Ruby then drop-kicked Tamina off the apron. Liv then hit another dropkick on Kay as Ruby followed with a Flatliner from Ruby to get the win.

Carmella threw a champagne toast party for SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and cut a solid promo against her until Banks' music started playing. The champion came from behind and attacked Carmella. The sommelier tried to make the save but ate a slap and a Backstabber. Carmella then hit Banks from behind and broke a champagne bottle on Banks to end the segment.

Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura was the next match on SmackDown where Otis digested some furious knee-strikes from his opponent. He finally hit the Running Splash in the corner and then a Suplex, as per his tag partner Chad Gable's instructions. He then hit the Vader Bomb to get the win on Nakamura.

The first-ever SAMI Award show witnessed Sam Zayn himself grabbing all the awards until a sort of miscommunication happened where Big E received the Superstar of the Year Award. As E approached for the honor, Sami tried to attack him. But E slammed his face into the tables stacked up on the stage and then launched him down the ramp.

Bayley slammed Bianca Belair's left arm on the ring apron to hurt her in the scheduled match. But still, Belair hit a Powerbomb for a near fall. Bayley then raked the eyes of Belair while the referee wasn't watching. She then slammed Belair down face-first with a modified Skull Crushing Finale to pick up the win.

Roman Reigns had yet another confrontation with Kevin Owens in the final segment of SmackDown. Owens unloaded on Reigns but Jey Uso hit him with a Superkick while Reigns immediately followed up with a Spear. Reigns then downed Owens with a Samoan Drop through a table before delivering some chair shots to him. Before leaving, he buried Owens under the pile of tables, ladders, and chairs. Owens eventually came out of the debris, took a mic, and vowed to take that Universal Title from Reigns at TLC to close the show.