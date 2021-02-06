WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: February 5, 2021

Daniel Bryan and King Corbin competed in rematches with Cesaro and Dominik, respectively while the Intercontinental Title was also on the line. Here are the results from the show that went down from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicked off SmackDown with Special Counsel Paul Heyman to cut to the chase about Royal Rumble winner Edge. The Tribal Chief said that Edge should've come straight to him instead of going to NXT or Raw. The Rated-R Superstar didn't show up despite Heyman calling him out to the ring. Reigns gave Edge time to let his WrestleMania decision know by the end of the night.

The opening match of SmackDown featured King Corbin against Dominik Mysterio with Rey Mysterio present at ringside. Dominik hit a suicidal dive on Corbin to send him out of the ring.

As Corbin tried to be back into the ring, Rey grabbed his legs from underneath the ring and the referee didn't see it. Dominik seized this opportunity to hit Corbin with a 619 followed by a Frogsplash to get the victory.

The next rematch of the night featured Daniel Bryan against Cesaro. Bryan had frustrations during the match after a near fall following a big kick. Cesaro fought back with a busted head and downed his opponent with a Cesaro Swing. He then applied the Sharpshooter for a big win.

Bayley competed against Ruby Riott in the next match of SmackDown with Liv Morgan and Billie Kay present at ringside. Bayley tried to powerbomb Riott on the floor but Riott fought her off with a kick to the face. Kay and Morgan started arguing outside the ring distracting Riott. Bayley then sent Riott face-first to the mat with her knees for the victory.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks had a confrontation with Women’s Royal Rumble match winner Bianca Belair talking about their potential WrestleMania showdown. Carmella and her sommelier Reginald were also present in the scene where the latter claimed that Belair can't even beat Mella. An irate Belair started whipping Reginald using her hair around. She ended the segment by pointing up at the WrestleMania 37 sign.

Otis and Chad Gable competed in a tag team match against SmackDown tag champs, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Otis made the tag to Gable before hitting the Caterpillar Elbow on Roode. Ziggler knocked Otis off the apron before hitting Gable with a Superkick. Roode then caught Gable with a Glorious DDT for the pinfall victory.

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title went down on SmackDown where the lineup of Apollo Crews vs. Sami Zayn vs. Big E. Sami connected with his finishing maneuver on the champion but Apollo broke up the pinfall attempt.

Apollo then sent Sami to the timekeeper's area and re-entered the ring. E suddenly got up to his feet and dropped Crews with the Big Ending for the pinfall win to retain his title.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his entrance on the final segment of SmackDown where he was circled down by Reigns, Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. It seemed that Jey was about to pounce on Edge but Reigns ordered him to leave the ring before threatening Edge.

Suddenly, Kevin Owens appeared and dropped Reigns on his back with a Stunner. The champion was laid out, in the middle of the ring as Owens and Edge made their exit to end the show.