WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: January 29, 2021

Plus, a few last-minute Rumble announcements were expected to be on the show that went down from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Check out the results:

Daniel Bryan was already in the ring talking about the Royal Rumble match in the opening segment. AJ Styles from Raw interrupted and informed that he was there on SmackDown as the quarterly Brand-To-Brand Invitational was in effect. Bryan challenged AJ in a match who responded with a cheap shot. Bryan wanted to hit back but AJ's bodyguard Omos made the save by protecting his master.

Bianca Belair vs Bayley was the opening match of SmackDown where Bayley targeted her opponent's arms in the beginning. Belair delivered a few running thrusts into the corner but Bayley dropped her by the arm from the second rope for a 2-count. After a back and forth going, Beliar delivered her KOD finisher to pick up the win.

Rey Mysterio was sitting at the commentary table as his son Dominik competed against King Corbin on SmackDown. Corbin went for a big tilt-a-whirl side slam but Dominik turned it into a DDT.

Corbin was up, quickly and caught Dominik hanging on the second rope. He executed the End of Days, right away for the win. Corbin went after Rey once the match was over, only to be driven face-first into the ring post.

Raw Superstars The Miz and John Morrison were in attendance on SmackDown who delivered a two-on-one attack on Intercontinental Champion Big E in a backstage segment before the officials broke things up.

In another backstage segment, Carmella’s sommelier Reginald approached Sasha Banks to offer a bottle of champagne. Sasha denied the peace offering as she seemed focused on Mella. The title rematch between Sasha and Carmella was then made official for Royal Rumble.

Michael Cole interviewed Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens via video conferencing as the two Rumble opponents traded jabs at each other. The verbal confrontation ended with Owens promising to take away the Universal Championship from Reigns.

AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan in a one-on-one match was supposed to be the main event of SmackDown but it was quickly disqualified as Sami Zayn interfered and attacked Bryan. Cesaro, Nakamura, Big E entered the ring as a six-man tag team match started with the lineup being Cesaro, Big E, and Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and AJ Styles.

This match was disqualified again when The Miz and John Morrison interrupted and unloaded on Big E. Sheamus and Otis then joined the babyfaces to start a huge ten-man tag team match where Sheamus, Otis, Cesaro, Big E, and Daniel Bryan competed against The Miz, John Morrison, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and AJ Styles.

Big E put down Cesaro with the Big Ending but The Miz hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale. Nakamura delivered a Kinshasa on Miz only to be hit with a Blue Thunderbomb from Sami Zayn. Sami wanted to deliver a Helluva Kick on Sheamus but the Celtic Warrior charged with a Brogue Kick for the pin to win.

Once the match was over, Braun Strowman made a surprise return on TV since his suspension in November. He cleared the ring by smashing whoever was standing in his path. Strowman rag-dolled Cesaro for some time before hitting him with a Running Powerslam. The Monster Among Men stood tall inside the ring to send SmackDown off the air.