WWE Friday Night Smackdown results and highlights: March 12, 2021

Plus, the Intercontinental Champion was set to make his return after three weeks while KO Show had two WrestleMania match opponents as guests at the show that aired from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Check out results and recap from the show:

WWE Hall of Famer Edge came down to the ring to kick off SmackDown and addressed the Fastlane main event between Reigns and Bryan. Meanwhile, the challenger for the Universal Title arrived to confront Edge.

The Rumble match-winner wasn't happy about waiting till Fastlane to know his WrestleMania opponent. Edge also mentioned how Bryan is definitely not better than him, before he left the ring.

The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio competed in a huge eight-man tag team match against Otis, Chad Gable and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler.

Rey and Dominik hit a double 619 on Roode before they jumped on Otis and Gable at ringside. Dawkins and Ziggler took the fight outside as Montez Ford went to the rope and hit the Frogsplash on Roode for the pinfall win.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were shown in a video package where Jax took Reginald shopping. Nia was clearly seen in love with him while Baszler was bored with all of this.

Later, Cesaro competed in a rematch against Murphy from last week which was disqualified as Seth Rollins attacked Cesaro in mid-way. The SmackDown Savior hit Cesaro with two back-to-back Stomps before bringing a chair to the ring.

After taking some shots to the back of Cesaro with it, Rollins wanted to hit a Stomp with the chair put on Cesaro’s neck but WWE Official Jamie Noble stopped him from doing so.

The Kevin Owens Show welcomed Bianca Belair and Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks as guests as they talked about getting a shot at the Women's tag titles at FastLane 2021. Soon the focus shifted to their WrestleMania title match instead as the two weren't seen on the same page.

Tamina Snuka and Natalya then competed against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a tag team match with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler present at ringside along with Reginald. Banks paid attention to take out Reginald who was interfering in the match.

Later Natalya hit her with a clothesline before sending her out of the ring. Beliar decked Nattie from behind but Tamina rolled up Beliar for the pinfall victory.

Big E returned on SmackDown and wanted to face Apollo Crews but instead, Sami Zayn challenged him for the Intercontinental Title. E easily retained after connecting with his Big Ending finisher but Apollo Crews attacked him from behind. After hitting with two Angle Slams, Crews slammed E into a steel ring step o take him out.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan signed the title match contract for Fastlane 2021 to make it official in the main event segment. Jey Uso then mentioned how a Special Enforcer is needed for this match. Edge interrupted and suggested that he and Jey will compete next week and the winner will be the Special Enforcer at Fastlane.

WWE Official Adam Pearce agreed to the idea and made the match official for next Friday after which a brawl broke out. Edge and Bryan worked as a unit to take out Reigns and Uso from the ring.

Edge was focusing on Reigns as turned right into a Running Knee from Daniel Bryan. Reigns watched it from ringside clutching his title as Bryan led to a YES chant to send the show off-air.