WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: December 3, 2021

The Universal Championship was on the line as Sami Zayn challenged Roman Reigns for the title.

Sasha Banks was in action on a night where Toni Storm was able to seek payback against the Smackdown Women’s Champion.



Check out the recap and results from the December 3 edition of Friday Night Smackdown that took place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.



– SmackDown was kicked off with the return of Brock Lesnar who’s back on the hunt for the Universal Championship. Sami Zayn interrupted Lesnar. And mentioned themselves being two Canadian Alpha males.



Sami said that he’s the number-one contender for the Universal Title, as he won a Battle Royal, last week. Brock then talked Sami into a title shot, right away.



Sami and Brock went to talk to Sonya Deville backstage, and Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Universal Championship has been made later the night. The winner of this match was also announced to defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1, 2022.





– Sasha Banks defeated Shayna Baszler in the opening contest. Banks applied the Bank Statement submission but Baszler got rid of it. Baszler went for a gutwrench but Banks somehow converted it into a roll-up for the win.– Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss hosted a Happy Talk segment. Corbin and Madcap made fun of Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre. Jeff and Drew came out and took out Corbin and Moss with their respective finishers.– Los Lotharios (Humberto and Angel) defeated The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a tag team match. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs came out and tried to distract Los Lotharios, but plans didn’t go their way. Rather it helped Garza to roll Ivar for the pin to win.– In a backstage segment, Toni Storm said she’s not intimidated by Charlotte Flair. The “Two Pie Toni” claimed to become the next SmackDown Women’s Champion, soon. Later, Charlotte Flair denied Storm a match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Toni came from behind and threw a pie in Charlotte’s face.– King Woods (with Kofi Kingston) defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso (with Jimmy Uso) via DQ after Jimmy interfered. Jimmy knocked Woods off the top ropes as the referee called for the match bell. The New Day then challenged The Usos to a match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at the WWE Day 1 PPV.– Sheamus defeated Cesaro as he blocked The Gotch Neutralizer and nailed a Brogue Kick on his opponent for the pin to win.– Naomi challenged Sonya Deville to a match on next week’s SmackDown. Sonya accepted but ordered that Naomi can’t touch her until the match happens. Sonya then slapped her and got away with it.– Before the Smackdown main event, Sami Zayn thanked Brock Lesnar for arranging him a title match, right there. Lesnar came out and Sami said Brock shouldn’t help him win as he will have an easier time facing him at WWE Day 1 since his track record against Roman hasn’t been good, as of late. An irate Lesnar ended up hitting Sami with 3 German Suplexes and 2 F5s.– Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos) defeated Sami Zayn to retain the Universal Championship.Reigns immediately hit a Spear and then applied the Guillotine Chokehold to force Sami to tap out. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the WWE Day 1 PPV was announced as Smackdown went off the air.