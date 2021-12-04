WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: December 3, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 4: Brock Lesnar’s return was the headliner of this week’s WWE Smackdown that led to a big main event announcement for WWE Day 1 PPV.
The Universal Championship was on the line as Sami Zayn challenged Roman Reigns for the title.
Sasha Banks was in action on a night where Toni Storm was able to seek payback against the Smackdown Women’s Champion.
Check out the recap and results from the December 3 edition of Friday Night Smackdown that took place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
– SmackDown was kicked off with the return of Brock Lesnar who’s back on the hunt for the Universal Championship. Sami Zayn interrupted Lesnar. And mentioned themselves being two Canadian Alpha males.
Sami said that he’s the number-one contender for the Universal Title, as he won a Battle Royal, last week. Brock then talked Sami into a title shot, right away.
Sami and Brock went to talk to Sonya Deville backstage, and Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Universal Championship has been made later the night. The winner of this match was also announced to defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1, 2022.
.@BrockLesnar thinks @SamiZayn should challenge @WWERomanReigns TONIGHT.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PsDpgkLTs8— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2021
It's ON!@SamiZayn challenges @WWERomanReigns for the #UniversalTitle TONIGHT on #SmackDown, and @BrockLesnar will challenge the winner at WWE Day 1! @SonyaDevilleWWE @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/ur0JnsADkX— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2021
.@SashaBanksWWE outlasts @QoSBaszler in a BATTLE on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/4rvVc4jPzM— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2021
😮#SmackDown #ToniStorm @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/prqkkUobA1— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2021
.@SamiZayn is feeling the wrath of #TheBeast!#SmackDown @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/CDcxPNq86H— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2021
The Head of the Table makes short work of a battered @SamiZayn.@BrockLesnar will get what he wants... #TheBeast will challenge @WWERomanReigns for the #UniversalTitle at #WWEDay1. @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/OMtyHKAqA8— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2021
