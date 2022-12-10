WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: December 9, 2022

Apart from Angle's birthday celebration, an undisputed tag team title match was there on the card which saw Smackdown Women's Champion in tag team action while a contract signing also went down on the show.

Check out the recap and results from the December 9 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

- The Usos (c) (with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) defeated The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus and Butch with Ridge Holland) to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the opening match of Smackdown.

Sheamus was leveled with a Superkick by Jimmy Uso after which Jey was tagged in as the Usos delivered a 1D on Butch to get the pin-fall win.

🏆 𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗣𝗨𝗧𝗘𝗗 🏆@WWEUsos are still the unified WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions! ☝️#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/p5tpywpyK7 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 10, 2022

- LA Knight stated in a promo that he has footage of Bray Wyatt attacking him, backstage. Uncle Howdy interrupted saying that LA deserves to suffer. LA headed backstage to find Bray.

- The Viking Raiders (with Valhalla) vs. Legado Del Fantasma ended in a DQ when Hit Row attacked both teams. Valhalla tried to stop Hit Row but she was taken out by B-Fab.

- Kurt Angle was having a backstage celebration for his birthday reunited where he reunited with his kayfabe son Jason Jordan backstage. Jordan gave Angle a Number-One Dad birthday card.

- Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER (with Imperium members) and SmackDown World Cup winner Ricochet appeared in the ring to sign the contract for their Title match set for next week.

The New Day came out to provide backup to Ricochet that ensues a huge brawl in the ring after the contract signing. This also set up the next tag team action.

- Ricochet and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated Imperium (Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci) in a six-man tag team match.

Kingston delivered a Trouble In Paradise on Kaiser and tagged in Ricochet who ascended to the top and delivered a Shooting Star Press for the pin to win.

- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was announced to appear on next week's SmackDown. In a backstage segment, Jey Uso told Sami Zayn to get a haircut and beard since next week will be a big night for her.

- Another vignette was shown for Lacey Evans who is going back to her roots.

- Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in a tag team match.

Raquel Rodriguez came out in between the match and caused a distraction that allowed Nox to deliver the Shining Wizard to Baszler for the pin to win.

- Kurt Angle was featured in the main event segment to celebrate his 54th birthday. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) came out as they were not invited to the party.

Gable insulted Kurt in reply to which Kurt said that they needed some milk. Gable Steveson came out with a Milk Truck.

Kurt and Gable threw bottles of Milk at Alpha Academy. Kurt then took the hose pipe and gave Chad and Otis a milk bath to end Smackdown.