WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: January 14, 2022

Newbie Aliyah made her singles debut on the show and set up a record against veteran Natalya. Plus, WWE Hall of Famer Lita made her return on the blue brand after a gap of almost two decades to confront the Women’s Champion.

Check out the recap and results from the January 14 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska:

– SmackDown kicked off with The Usos announcing a Fatal-4-Way Match to determine their next challengers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

– The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeated Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto), Cesaro & Mansoor, and Jinder Mahal & Shanky in the Fatal 4 Way opening Tag Team Match to become the new Number-one Contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Ivar leveled Angel with a big senton in the corner. He tagged in Erik as The Viking Raiders caught Humberto with The Viking Experience in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

– Naomi went to Sonya Deville and questioned her vendetta against her. Sonya said that Naomi is just an extra in that Women’s locker room. She also threatened to fine her, fire her, or remove her from the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

"You come waltzing in my office with your main character vibes, when everyone knows you're just an extra." - @SonyaDevilleWWE #SmackDown @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/lvhU2r36sm — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2022

– Sami Zayn declared his entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble 2022 Match. Sami wanted to prove that he could do better stunts than Johnny Knoxville. Sami got scared out while actually doing a stunt around the ring.

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs came out to distract Sami. Eventually, Nakamura took Sami out with the Kinshasa kick for a big pop.

– Alyah defeated Natalya in her singles debut with a roll-up in just 3.17 seconds. This makes Aliyah score the fastest pin-fall victory in WWE history. This also appeared to be the shortest match ever in the company’s history.

– WWE Hall Of Famer Lita returned to announce that she has one run left in her and hence she wants to win the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match, and go on to challenge for a Title at WrestleMania 38.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair interrupted and doubted how Lita would deal with the humiliation after she loses to her at the Royal Rumble.

Lita disagreed but Charlotte pointed out that she already defeated Lita’s best friend Trish Stratus and retired her. Flair claimed she will do the same to her. She tried to slap Lita, but Lita planted her with a Twist of Fate.

– Sheamus defeated Ricochet in a singles contest. Ricochet blocked an Alabama slam and tangled with his opponent. Sheamus ran back in with a Brogue Kick out of nowhere for the pin to win.

– In another backstage segment with Adam Peace and Sonya Deville, Naomi said that she would’ve defeated Charlotte Flair last week if it wasn’t for Sonya’s distractions. Pearce then ordered Naomi a rematch against Charlotte, next week.

– Kofi Kingston appeared in the ring and declared that his New Day buddy King Xavier Woods is injured and will miss the Royal Rumble, but Kofi will enter the match. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss interrupted. Corbin declared his entry and promised to eliminate Kofi from The Rumble.

– In the next match, Madcap Moss defeated Kofi Kingston. Kofi went for the SOS but Moss blocked it and then flattened him with The Punchline finisher for the pin to win.

– In the main event segment, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins came face to face. Rollins wanted to do a Shield fist-bump but Roman declined since it’s beneath him.

Roman claimed that he’s the greatest Universal Champion. But Rollins said he has to carry Roman in their Shield days. Rollins also claimed that he created Roman and can destroy him.

Roman said how Rollins has become a clown and if it was up to Roman then he would rather be facing Rollins’ wife, Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble.

The Usos suddenly tried to attack Rollins from behind but he retreated to the floor. The Usos then wanted to attack Rollins on the floor but he sent one of them into the steel ring steps to escape through the ramp. Rollins kept on ranting about Roman as the show went off the air.