WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: January 27, 2023

Smackdown Tag Titles' Number-one Contender's tournament continued this week while Rey Mysterio took on Karrion Kross. Also, Kevin Owens continued his current momentums by taking on Solo Sikoa ahead of his title match opportunity.

Check out the recap and results from the January 27 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas:

- SmackDown kicked off with Sami Zayn sneaking into the show despite Roman Reigns forbidding him to do so. Sami was there to thank Jey Uso for helping him out during The Tribal Court on Raw.

- Rey Mysterio defeated Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) in the opening match of Smackdown. Kross delivered an overhead toss and then looked for another one, but Mysterio converted it into a pinning predicament for the win.

- The New Day, The Miz, and United States Champion Austin Theory appeared in the same ring and they got into a brawl to show us a preview of the Royal Rumble Match.

Bobby Lashley came out and took out Theory with a Spear. Brock Lesnar made a shocking appearance from the crowd, took out Lashley with an F5, and then declared his entry into the match.

- Lacey Evans made her in-ring return to defeat Jazmin Allure with the Cobra Clutch submission. After the match, Lacey declared her entry into the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

- The Viking Raiders attacked Drew McIntyre and Sheamus as they were making their entrance for the scheduled tag team tournament match against Hit Row.

- Adam Pearce announced that Drew McIntyre and Sheamus gave up their spot in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Number-One Contenders Tournament as they're now focused on The Viking Raiders. Braun Strowman and Ricochet were announced to be their replacements.

- Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Hit Row (Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla with B-Fab) to advance to the Finals of the Number-One Contender's Tournament.

Strowman got the hot tag as he bulldozed Adonis with a big boot, a running splash, and a back body drop. He then pinned Adonis with a Monster Bomb for the pin to win.

- LA Knight mocked Bray Wyatt by dressing as Wyatt. Wyatt interrupted from the ramp and said that LA will meet the man he's been waiting for at The Rumble when the lights go out. Uncle Howdy also waved to him from the crowd.

- Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) defeated Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro and Joquaine Wilde with Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega) to advance to the Finals of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Number-One Contender's Tournament.

Vinci met Wilde on the top rope and he delivered a modified crossbody. After tagging in Kaiser, Imperium delivered the Imperium Bomb for the pin to win.

- Charlotte Flair told WWE Official Adam Pearce that she wanted to give Sonya Deville one last shot for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Pearce made the match official for next week.

- In the main event of Smackdown, Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa ended in a No Contest due to Sami Zayn's interferences. Owens went for a pin attempt after a Swanton Bomb but Sami pulled Sikoa out of the ring.

SAMI IS HERE AND JUST SAVED SOLO! 😳#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YIMuvkIYxH — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 28, 2023

Owens took out Sikoa using a Steel Chair and then put him through the announce table. Owens told Sami that The Bloodline is going to use a Steel Chair against him before leaving the scene as the show went off the air.