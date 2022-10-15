WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: October 14, 2022

lekhaka-Arindam pal

WWE Legend Rey Mysterio found his new home on Smackdown, this week after signing a new deal with WWE Official Triple H. Soon after that, he also earned a championship match opportunity in a Fatal-4-Way bout.



Kofi Kingston competed in a match against Sami Zayn on the show that also had NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez in attendance to feature in a six-woman tag team action. Also, Ex-NXT Superstar LA Knight also made his return to in-ring competition.



Check out the recap and results from the October 14 episode of Friday Night Smackdown that took place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.



– SmackDown started with a car accident segment involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. The pair was right away attacked by Drew McIntyre on the spot.



Officials had to separate the two as McIntyre was slamming Kross’ head into the side of a pick-up truck.





🚨 WE ARE LIVE! 🚨



WITH A BANG!



Switch over to BT Sport 1 now for #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/anci90JBIT — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 15, 2022

The land of the giants 🏔#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/npSU0DKvq5 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 15, 2022

– Sami Zayn (with Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso) defeated Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) with some help from Jey Uso in the opening contest of Smackdown.After a Blue Thunderbomb, Zayn rolled up Kingston with some outside assistance from Jey Uso to get the pin-fall win.– Rey Mysterio approached Triple H and said he was at a breaking point with his son Dominik Mysterio which might lead him to quit the business.Triple H said that they can come up with a different solution. The two then headed for a private conversation.– NXT wrestler Roxanne Perez chose Raquel Rodriguez from the Smackdown roster to face Cora Jade on next week’s NXT.DAMAGE CTRL (Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) interrupted. Bayley implied that Roxanne should’ve chosen her. She also promised to embarrass her in a tag team match, later that night.– Braun Strowman defeated two local wrestlers (James Maverick and Brian Thomas) in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match. He delivered a running powerslam to Maverick, before hitting Thomas with a Monster Bomb for the pin to win.MVP and Omos came out after the match. MVP cut a promo stating that Braun would look normal standing next to Omos, the real monster of WWE.– LA Knight defeated Mån.sôör of Maximum Male Models (with Ma.çé and Maxxine Dupri) in his in-ring return. After knocking down Ma.çé off the apron, LA hit his BFT finisher on Mansoor for the pin to win.After the match, LA turned heel by saying he doesn’t need the crowd to chant his name. Plus, he also sent a warning to the WWE roster.– DAMAGE CTRL (Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) defeated Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Roxanne Perez in a six-woman tag team match.Bayley sent Perez face-first into the middle rope, but Perez rolled her up. Bayley reversed the pin for the win.– Legado Del Fantasma - Cruz Del Toro and Joquaine Wilde (with Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega) defeated Hit Row’s Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla (with B-Fab) in a tag team match.Zelina Vega took out B-Fab to cause a distraction as Wilde and Del Toro hit a double superkick and then their combo finisher on Dolla for the pin to win.– Sonya Deville mocked Liv Morgan for losing WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship. Liv attacked Sonya in that backstage segment and put her through a table.– Karrion Kross was pulled from the Fatal-4-Way Number-One Contenders Match for the Intercontinental Championship due to the attack by McIntyre, earlier the night. He was replaced by Rey Mysterio.– Rey Mysterio defeated Ricochet, Sheamus, and Solo Sikoa in that Fatal-4-Way Match to become the new Number-One Contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Sami Zayn and The Usos arrived at ringside to help Solo win the match.But The Brawling Brutes’ Butch and Ridge Holland came out to neutralize the scene. Mysterio took advantage of the chaos and connected with the 619-Frogsplash combo for the pin to win.– In the main event segment of Smackdown, Bray Wyatt came to the ring and said that this is the real version of him that he never got to show to the world.Bray remembered how he lost his career, his self-confidence, and the people that meant the world to him. He then thanked the fans for bringing him back and saving his life.A Masked Bray then appeared on the titantron and said that the fans don’t know who they are dealing with, but they will, soon. The show quickly went off the air after that.