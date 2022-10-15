WWE Friday Night Smackdown results, recap and highlights: October 14, 2022

Drew
McIntyre
sought
revenge
on
Karrion
Kross
on
Smackdown
(Image
courtesy:
WWE.com)
WWE
Legend
Rey
Mysterio
found
his
new
home
on
Smackdown,
this
week
after
signing
a
new
deal
with
WWE
Official
Triple
H.
Soon
after
that,
he
also
earned
a
championship
match
opportunity
in
a
Fatal-4-Way
bout.
Kofi
Kingston
competed
in
a
match
against
Sami
Zayn
on
the
show
that
also
had
NXT
Superstar
Roxanne
Perez
in
attendance
to
feature
in
a
six-woman
tag
team
action.
Also,
Ex-NXT
Superstar
LA
Knight
also
made
his
return
to
in-ring
competition.
Check
out
the
recap
and
results
from
the
October
14
episode
of
Friday
Night
Smackdown
that
took
place
at
the
Smoothie
King
Center
in
New
Orleans,
Louisiana.
–
SmackDown
started
with
a
car
accident
segment
involving
Karrion
Kross
and
Scarlett.
The
pair
was
right
away
attacked
by
Drew
McIntyre
on
the
spot.
Officials
had
to
separate
the
two
as
McIntyre
was
slamming
Kross’
head
into
the
side
of
a
pick-up
truck.
–
Sami
Zayn
(with
Solo
Sikoa
and
Jey
Uso)
defeated
Kofi
Kingston
(with
Xavier
Woods)
with
some
help
from
Jey
Uso
in
the
opening
contest
of
Smackdown.
After
a
Blue
Thunderbomb,
Zayn
rolled
up
Kingston
with
some
outside
assistance
from
Jey
Uso
to
get
the
pin-fall
win.
–
Rey
Mysterio
approached
Triple
H
and
said
he
was
at
a
breaking
point
with
his
son
Dominik
Mysterio
which
might
lead
him
to
quit
the
business.
Triple
H
said
that
they
can
come
up
with
a
different
solution.
The
two
then
headed
for
a
private
conversation.
–
NXT
wrestler
Roxanne
Perez
chose
Raquel
Rodriguez
from
the
Smackdown
roster
to
face
Cora
Jade
on
next
week’s
NXT.
DAMAGE
CTRL
(Bayley
and
WWE
Women’s
Tag
Team
Champions
Dakota
Kai
and
IYO
SKY)
interrupted.
Bayley
implied
that
Roxanne
should’ve
chosen
her.
She
also
promised
to
embarrass
her
in
a
tag
team
match,
later
that
night.
–
Braun
Strowman
defeated
two
local
wrestlers
(James
Maverick
and
Brian
Thomas)
in
a
1-on-2
Handicap
Match.
He
delivered
a
running
powerslam
to
Maverick,
before
hitting
Thomas
with
a
Monster
Bomb
for
the
pin
to
win.
MVP
and
Omos
came
out
after
the
match.
MVP
cut
a
promo
stating
that
Braun
would
look
normal
standing
next
to
Omos,
the
real
monster
of
WWE.
–
LA
Knight
defeated
Mån.sôör
of
Maximum
Male
Models
(with
Ma.çé
and
Maxxine
Dupri)
in
his
in-ring
return.
After
knocking
down
Ma.çé
off
the
apron,
LA
hit
his
BFT
finisher
on
Mansoor
for
the
pin
to
win.
After
the
match,
LA
turned
heel
by
saying
he
doesn’t
need
the
crowd
to
chant
his
name.
Plus,
he
also
sent
a
warning
to
the
WWE
roster.
–
DAMAGE
CTRL
(Bayley
and
WWE
Women’s
Tag
Team
Champions
Dakota
Kai
and
IYO
SKY)
defeated
Raquel
Rodriguez,
Shotzi,
and
Roxanne
Perez
in
a
six-woman
tag
team
match.
Bayley
sent
Perez
face-first
into
the
middle
rope,
but
Perez
rolled
her
up.
Bayley
reversed
the
pin
for
the
win.
–
Legado
Del
Fantasma
-
Cruz
Del
Toro
and
Joquaine
Wilde
(with
Santos
Escobar
and
Zelina
Vega)
defeated
Hit
Row’s
Ashante
Adonis
and
Top
Dolla
(with
B-Fab)
in
a
tag
team
match.
Zelina
Vega
took
out
B-Fab
to
cause
a
distraction
as
Wilde
and
Del
Toro
hit
a
double
superkick
and
then
their
combo
finisher
on
Dolla
for
the
pin
to
win.
–
Sonya
Deville
mocked
Liv
Morgan
for
losing
WWE
Smackdown
Women’s
Championship.
Liv
attacked
Sonya
in
that
backstage
segment
and
put
her
through
a
table.
–
Karrion
Kross
was
pulled
from
the
Fatal-4-Way
Number-One
Contenders
Match
for
the
Intercontinental
Championship
due
to
the
attack
by
McIntyre,
earlier
the
night.
He
was
replaced
by
Rey
Mysterio.
–
Rey
Mysterio
defeated
Ricochet,
Sheamus,
and
Solo
Sikoa
in
that
Fatal-4-Way
Match
to
become
the
new
Number-One
Contender
for
the
Intercontinental
Championship.
Sami
Zayn
and
The
Usos
arrived
at
ringside
to
help
Solo
win
the
match.
But
The
Brawling
Brutes’
Butch
and
Ridge
Holland
came
out
to
neutralize
the
scene.
Mysterio
took
advantage
of
the
chaos
and
connected
with
the
619-Frogsplash
combo
for
the
pin
to
win.