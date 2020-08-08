WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: August 07, 2020

Also, Bray Wyatt continued his reign of terror when the blue brand presented its latest episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

A Firefly Funhouse segment opened SmackDown where Bray Wyatt delivered a message to the Universal Champion Braun Strowman. The Fiend is desperate to gain back the title.

Sheamus competed against Matt Riddle in the first match of SmackDown and took control by hitting three Irish Curse backbreakers. Riddle backfired hitting a Broton and some kicks when Shorty G attacked him to disqualify the match. Riddle sent G into the steel ring steps whereas Sheamus delivered two huge Brogue Kicks on him before leaving.

Sonya Deville appeared on the Dirt Sheet episode hosted by The Miz and John Morrison. The trio blasted Mandy Rose by showing footage of how Deville chopped off her hair, last week.

Mandy's boyfriend Otis and Tucker walked out to interrupt as they heard enough trash-talking. They scared away Miz and Morrison from the scene to end the segment.

Cesaro was in action, next on SmackDown against Lince Dorado who tried to hit the big Razor's Edge Bomb but missed. Dorado took him down but digested an uppercut. Cesaro followed up with the Gotch Neutralizer to get the victory.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt was up to attacking Alexa Bliss with his Mandible Claw yet again on SmackDown. But Bliss held her hand and looked at her with affection as The Fiend backed down. He seemed frustrated for caring about Bliss when Braun Strowman appeared on the big screen. He is out from the Swamp reincarnating the monster out of him who's ready to face Fiend at SummerSlam.

Jeff Hardy competed in a match against King Baron Corbin on SmackDown where Hardy digested a Deep-six. But he blocked an End of Days and tried to counter. Corbin gave him a Kneestrike to send him back to the floor. Sheamus appeared out of nowhere and delivered a Brogue Kick on Hardy to let Hardy win the match via disqualification.

Following the altercation, Sheamus went one-on-one against King Corbin and got leveled with a clothesline. As Sheamus was down, Matt Riddle appeared and springboarded in the ring to distract Corbin. Sheamus took full advantage of it and decked Corbin with a Brogue Kick to get the win.

Stephanie McMahon appeared on SmackDown through a video conference to talk to Sasha Banks and Bayley. She informed that Raw Banks would have to defend Raw Women’s Title against somebody, probably Asuka at SummerSlam. Bayley would also have to defend her SmackDown Women's Title against the winner of a triple brand Battle Royal on next week's SmackDown.

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Heavy Machinery was the main event of this week's SmackDown which was disqualified after Mandy Rose appeared with shorter hair. She attacked Sonya Deville and went ballistic as the referee, as well as the tag team competitors, tried to separate these two.

The fight continued at the backstage area while the masked group named Retribution invaded SmackDown and started destroying the set. They attacked the Performance Center trainees and threw away all the production equipment all around the arena. Using paint spray, they wrote anti-WWE on the Plexiglass barriers to stand tall and send the show off-air.