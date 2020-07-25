WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: July 24, 2020

Naomi appeared on Miz TV to comment about her career whereas Sasha Banks and Bayley addressed the championship scenario. Here are the results from the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

SmackDown opened with Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley who claimed that the Women’s Evolution starts and ends with them. Their promo got interrupted by Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross as the latter one wanted a title shot from Bayley. The champion announced that Cross has to defeat her buddy Bliss in a match to get that shot, next week.

The number one contender's match between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross went down on SmackDown where Cross countered a sunset flip powerbomb with an inverted neckbreaker. She went for a crossbody but Bliss moved out of the way. Cross possibly hurt her midsection concerning Bliss. But she came up with a sudden roll-up to steal the win.

Bray Wyatt aired an episode of Firefly Funhouse from his Swamp to point out The Fiend is unleashed and it won’t be good for the Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Matt Riddle defeated Tony Nese hitting Bro Derek on SmackDown and then called out King Corbin addressing last week’s attack. Corbin cut a heel promo on how Riddle doesn't belong to the main roster and never will be. Riddle then delivered a big kick on Nese who charged from the back, to send a message to Corbin.

Naomi was the guest on SmackDown's Miz TV. The hosts The Miz and John Morrison brought up the #NaomiDeservesBetter on Twitter as Naomi thanked the fans for it. Lacey Evans interrupted, mentioning how Naomi hasn't done anything in the past several years she spent in the WWE. Naomi took a shot at Lacey's and sent her to the floor.

Kofi Kingston informed that he’d be out of action for six weeks or more due to an injury picked at the Extreme Rules event. As he looks forward to spending time with family, now it's time for Big E to shine on his own on SmackDown.

A Fatal 4 Way Match went down on SmackDown for the Number One Contender's spot for the Intercontinental Championship where the lineup was Shorty G vs. Drew Gulak vs. Gran Metalik vs. Lince Dorado.

Metalik sent Gulak and Dorado to the floor and gave an Elbow Drop on G from the top rope to get a pinfall win. After the match, Metalik received a slap to the face by Styles but he did hit back at the champion and sent him to the floor.

The Bar Fight between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus went down from the Irish Shannon's in Orlando, Florida. Hardy hit Sheamus with a ladder and put him down with a Twist of Fate. As he was climbing through the ladder, a bartender attacked him from the back.

Sheamus tried to gain control but Hardy got up with face paint on his face to distract. He dropped Sheamus and hit a Swanton Bomb off the ladder for the victory. Jeff gave an odd look to the camera with the face paint on to send SmackDown off the air.