WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: June 19, 2020

Bray Wyatt made his return on the show presenting another episode of Firefly Funhouse whereas Matt Riddle made his main roster debut. Also, Mandy Rose appeared as a guest on the Miz TV when SmackDown was taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Here are the results:

Smackdown roster stood on the ramp as Renee Young introduced AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship coronation. AJ wanted Bryan to tie the title around his waist. After some taunting, Bryan was forced to do so but Matt Riddle made his debut right after this. He delivered a Roundhouse Kick on Styles to send him to the floor.

An irate AJ then agreed to compete in a non-title match against Riddle in the opening contest of SmackDown. Riddle hit the Bro-mission move on AJ as the superstars cheered him on. He went for the GTS but AJ countered with the Calf Crusher submission.

Riddle got out of it and caught AJ in mid-air when he was springboarding in with a Phenomenal Forearm attempt. He then hit the Bro Derek Tombstone to secure the big win.

Renee Young conducted an interview with Jeff Hardy where the Charismatic Enigma addressed the tough loss against Sheamus at Backlash 2020. He also promised that his career isn't over yet.

Following a backstage altercation on SmackDown, Shorty G took on Mojo Rawley in a singles contest. After a back and forth going, G hit back Mojo with a German Suplex to pick up the win.

The Miz and John Morrison presented another edition of Miz TV with the special guest Mandy Rose. They started the segment by taunting Rose that appeared to be disrespectful.

As Rose was about to leave the set, Sonya Deville appeared at the ring to take some verbal shots and thus created a physical brawl. Rose capitalized, wanted to hit Deville more but Miz stopped her and thus took a big slap to the face.

The New Day competes in a match on SmackDown against the Lucha House Party where Sasha Banks and Bayley were present in the commentary. After Kofi was superkicked by his opponents, Big E pushed them from the top turnbuckles and hit the modified Big Ending with Kofi to secure the win.

But after the match, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura attacked them. They executed a Neutralizer followed by a Kinshasa to lay down Kofi and E.

Once the match was over, Nikki Cross suddenly pounced on Banks and Bayley at ringside. Alexa Bliss pulled her away but it set up the next singles contest between Cross and Sasha Banks.

Cross hit a sloppy tornado DDT to dominate the match for sometimes bit she got locked into the Banks Statement submission hold. Somehow she got out of it and trade pinfall attempts. But Banks caught her with a sudden Meteora to get the win.

Bray Wyatt presented an edition of Firefly Funhouse in the main event of SmackDown where the Universal Champion Braun Strowman was out to interrupt. Strowman reminded that Wyatt came up short against him at Money In The Bank and thus their story has ended.

But Wyatt suggested that it has only begun as he reappeared within the Eater of the World gimmick. Strowman was confused seeing him with the lantern in hand. Wyatt warned him to Follow the Buzzard before blowing out the lantern as the show went off the air.