WWE Friday Night Smackdown results with highlights: June 26, 2020

A number-one contender's match took place for the SmackDown Women’s Title whereas the Universal Champion was present on the show to address his current rival, Bray Wyatt.

Here are the results from the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

SmackDown locker room came out to pay tribute to The Undertaker following the announcement that he’s already competed in his final match. A video aired featuring the Boneyard Match from WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles as part of the tribute session where we saw comments from Roman Reigns and WWE legend John Cena.

King Corbin was not happy with how WWE talents were paying tribute to The Undertaker. He took a mic in hand and took verbal shots to The Deadman for stealing the spotlight from youngsters for a long time. He made some nasty remarks after which Jeff Hardy attacked him from the back to set the main-event of SmackDown.

The number one contender's match for SmackDown Women’s Championship had the lineup of Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans in a Fatal 4 Way. Bliss was taken out of the equation after missing out on a Twisted Bliss attempt.

Evans hit an Elbow Drop on Cross followed by a Women’s Right on Brooke. Cross came from the back and rolled up Evans to secure the pinfall win. She’ll now face Bayley for the women's title at Extreme Rules.

The New Day and Lucha House Party competed against Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, and John Morrison in an eight-man tag team match on SmackDown. New Day started fighting against Cesaro and Nakamura taking the brawl to the backstage area. Dorado of Lucha House Party hit a Hurricunrana on Morrison and then hit a big Elbow Drop on Miz to get the pinfall win.

Universal Champion Braun Strowman was out on SmackDown, recalling his days with the Wyatt Family. Bray Wyatt did some poisonous things in the past to keep him in the darkness. Strowman has come thus far by overcoming all of those but now he wishes to revisit Wyatt’s Swamp, one more time to destroy it. He challenges Wyatt for a Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules over the Universal Title.

King Baron Corbin vs. Jeff Hardy was the main event of this week's SmackDown. Corbin hit a Deep Six on Hardy who kicked out of it. Corbin charged down to his opponent but hit the ring post, instead. Hardy then executed the Swanton Bomb on Corbin to secure the win. After the match, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Strowman, and Matt Riddle executed their finishers on Corbin. Hardy sent the show off-air paying one last tribute to The Undertaker.