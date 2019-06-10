WWE legend Stone Cold in real-life conflict with Vince McMahon?

Stone Cold Steve Austin is the concerned name who has reportedly denied a deal with Vince McMahon to be in Saudi Arabia pay-per-view plan and thereby starting a rift between the two. The Chairman of the WWE wanted to take the former franchise player to the middle-eastern country based on the fact that the native fans want to see more of the past era legends.

However, the Texas Rattlesnake did not want to visit Saudi Arabia leaving a major fallout. According to the recent reports from The Dirty Sheets, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin & Vince McMahon is 'on the verge of a real-life fall out' owing to the same reason.

The situation may have worsened lately as Stone Cold Steve Austin will soon be returning on TV with his own show on the USA Network named Straight Up Steve Austin which will air immediately after Monday Night Raw. The show set to premier in August will see the WWE legend having superstars from various trades as guests for interview sessions.

Austin was furious over the fact that WWE did not take any initiatives to bring him back on TV. But it was the USA Network who made the call-up to provide additional viewership for Monday Night Raw. Here is more from wwfoldschool.com,

"Vince McMahon is unhappy that Austin has refused all offers to appear at a WWE PPV in Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, Austin is unhappy about the fact that it was the USA Network that approached him to do a talk show (Straight Up Steve Austin) after RAW (to help increase RAW viewership) and not the WWE."

Moreover, WWE's only input regarding the show for Stone Cold Steve Austin was to force him to invite more WWE superstars on the show. The host was not ready to do so and included only Becky Lynch in his guest list. Plus, he also rejected WWE's original choice of having The Miz and Maryse for the upcoming TV show.

Additionally, Vince McMahon may be furious with the fact that Stone Cold will have Jon Moxley (f.k.a Dean Ambrose in WWE) as one of the guests on his own podcast. This will help to promote WWE's rival brand AEW's All Out PPV set for August 31st. AEW star, Chris Jericho may have worked as the mediator to let Moxley appear on the chat-show.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was originally supposed to appear on WWE Raw in due course in order to promote Straight Up Steve Austin show. However, that may not happen to the displeasure of the WWE Universe if the current situation between the former WWE Champion and the company is not resolved.