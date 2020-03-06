WWE legend Triple H to miss Wrestlemania for first time since 2007

The latest updates from reliable wrestling media sources have suggested that Triple H, one of the most cornerstone names won’t be performing at the 'show of shows’. The Cerebral Assassin's presence is not necessary, anymore.

According to recent updates of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H won’t compete at Wrestlemania 36. It will be the first time since 2007 that The Game won't be seen wrestling in the extravaganza.

The 14-time world champion recently revealed that he doesn't want to be part of in-ring duties as he has to deal with the corporate tasks a lot. And it looks like his wish is coming true after all as WWE managed to build a card without him.

The last time we witnessed Triple H wrestling in a match was at WWE Super Showdown 2019 where he was defeated by Randy Orton in a singles contest via clean pinfall. His last Wrestlemania match happened against Batista which was a No Holds Barred bout that appeared to be a proper send-off for the 2020 Hall of Fame headliner.

WWE listings for Wrestlemania 36 changed a lot in recent times as they inserted The Undertaker into the context as he is set to take on AJ Styles in a dream match. Also, Goldberg is set to headline the show against Roman Reigns to defend the Universal Championship. (Goldberg became the new Universal Champion by defeating The Fiend at WWE Super Showdown 2020)

As it stands, six women’s division matches will mostly fill up the Wrestlemania 36 match card and create a new record. Charlotte Flair vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has already been confirmed for The Biggest Event of the Year for the NXT Women's Championship. Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch should also become official in due course, alongside Naomi vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

The other three Women's Division matches will be the 3rd annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal, a tag team championship match where WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane will be defending their belts. The sixth bout should be announced in due course.

Women are so heavily featuring in Wrestlemania 36 card, Ronda Rousey isn't scheduled to be part of any match despite heavy rumours regarding her appearance.

Now with Rousey well and truly out of consideration, these could be the matches featuring WWE’s 'part-time’ attractions,

– Brock Lesnar (will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre)

– The Undertaker (scheduled to wrestle AJ Styles)

– Edge (scheduled to wrestle Randy Orton)

– John Cena (wrestling The Fiend Bray Wyatt)

– Goldberg (facing Roman Reigns while defending the Universal Championship)