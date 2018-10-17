WWE Mixed Match Challenge Result (Episode 5): October 16, 2018

The first contest of this week’s Mixed Match Challenge contest took place from Smackdown Live roster. Team Awe-ska went head to head against Team Ravishing Rusev Day. Rusev and Lana seemed desperate to end their losing streak. So Lana showed no fear to square off against Asuka to start things off in this match. But the crowd backed the Empress of Tomorrow with thunderous chants.

This distracted Asuka a little bit and allowed Lana to take control in the match. She dived outside the ring to take out both the competitors. Later, Rusev entered the match and dominated until The Miz came up with some heel antics. He grabbed the mic and reminded how Aiden English cost Rusev the world cup qualifier match earlier on Smackdown.

Rusev got more fired up after this and locked in the Accolade on The Miz who managed to escape the hold somehow. Lana, later slapped Miz to create chaos. This allowed Asuka to grab Lana and lock her into the Asuka Lock to force the tap. This earned Team Awe-ska another big win in the Mixed Match Challenge contest.

The second contest of the show was between Team Country Dominance against Team Pawz. Natalya and Kevin Owens were the original members of Team Pawz until Lashley hurt Owens badly on Monday Night Raw. So, Bobby Roode had to replace Owens to form a new team on the show.

This match showcased a chaotic start as Natalya tried to put her kitty headband on Bobby Lashley. He took it out of his head and smashed it into pieces. Roode entered the match and took revenge of this insult with some quick moves and was on a roll throughout the contest until Mickie James distracted him.

Natalya entered the ring to create an incredible moment. The two Canadians (Roode and Natalya) trapped their respective opponents into the Sharpshooter paying tribute to the legendary Bret 'The Hitman’ Hart. But good times soon came to an end as Lashley hit a devastating spear on Roode to pick up another win in Mixed Match Challenge.